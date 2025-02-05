Ex-UFC star shares mocking reaction to Shara Magomedov going in detail to explain why he lost to Michael 'Venom' Page

Shara Magomedov suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts career last weekend as he fell to Michael 'Venom' Page via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 250. The rising middleweight contender recently revealed that he felt sick during the bout, claiming that he has had an ongoing health battle.

X user @acdmma_ shared Magomedov's comments on Wednesday, tweeting:

“I felt sick after throwing a few punches. I was afraid that I would throw up in the fight...I’ve never felt this sick in the cage, my legs were gone, my arms weak, I’ve got health issues I don’t want to reveal."

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson jumped in the comments with a one word response, revealing that he is not a fan of the excuse by stating:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"….. zzzzz"

Check out the tweet from @acdmma_ and the response from Derek Brunson below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fighters have complained about the fumes coming from a freshly painted wall in the locker room. It appears, however, that Magomedov's issue is unrelated to that and directly tied to a health problem, which 'Bullet' later revealed as dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in his intestines.

Shara Magomedov references health issue in statement following loss

Shara Magomedov took to Instagram following his loss to Michael 'Venom' Page. In his official statement, the formerly ranked middleweight referenced his ongoing health issue, stating:

"The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it. Thank you to the @ufc organization for this opportunity and to everyone involved. I wanted to put on a show and meet expectations without canceling the fight. Thank you to everyone who stands by me in any situation! Alhamdulillah."

Check out Shara Magomedov's official statement following his loss below:

Magomedov had largely been dominant in his mixed martial arts career leading up to the UFC Fight Night 250 clash. He was undefeated, finishing 12 of his 15 opponents. In four career UFC clashes, 'Shara Bullet' had two finishes. Following the loss, he has fallen out of the middleweight rankings and will likely need to work his way back into contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.