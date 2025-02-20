Ex-UFC star shares one-word reaction to controversial ex-NFL star's NSFW meme about Joy Taylor

Ex-UFC fighter Derek Brunson reacted to ex-NFL superstar Antonio Brown's meme regarding sports media personality Joy Taylor. Earlier this year, Taylor received widespread backlash after being listed in a lawsuit accusing her of engaging in sexual acts with Fox Sports executives.

Brown recently took to X and posted a photo of a woman over-sexualizing herself, adding the following caption:

"Joy Taylor watching the NBA All Star Game…"

Brunson responded to Antonio Brown's meme on X, saying:

"lol"

Brunson fought in the UFC between 2012 and 2023, leading to a promotional record of 14-7, including nine wins inside the distance.

Following his departure from the promotion, Brunson has fought once in MMA, a unanimous decision against Ray Cooper III under the PFL banner in November 2023.

Brunson has since competed in a grappling match at ADXC 7, suffering an arm-triangle loss against the well-respected Rodolfo Vieira.

At 41 years old, Brunson was drafted to Team Dubai in the Global Fight League (GFL). He also could make another appearance under the PFL banner later this year.

Ex-UFC star Derek Brunson insults Jake Paul by accusing him of fighting "some senior citizen"

In November 2024, Jake Paul extended his professional boxing record to 11-1 with a controversial unanimous decision win against Mike Tyson.

Earlier this month, 'Boxing Kingdom' posted a video of Paul near a private jet with the caption:

"Jake Paul has now travelled to Puerto Rico to start training camp. Can you guess who he’s fighting next?"

Former UFC fighter Derek Brunson responded to the video with an insulting comment about Paul fighting older opponents throughout his professional boxing career:

"Some senior citizen is about to get cooked"

In February 2023, Paul suffered his lone professional boxing loss, a split decision against Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' has since bounced back with five wins.

At 28 years old, Paul has maintained his belief that he will become a boxing world champion. The YouTuber-turned-fighter has received backlash from people worldwide for his dreams, but he continues to remain focused on improving his skills.

Check out the video of Jake Paul arriving in Puerto Rico below:

