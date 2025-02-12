Ex-UFC star makes "senior citizen" joke as Jake Paul heads to Puerto Rico for training

Jake Paul is back in the spotlight as he traveled to Puerto Rico to kick off training camp for his next fight. Never one to shy away from controversy, Paul has repeatedly called out Canelo Álvarez, insisting that the boxing superstar has been avoiding him. However, Canelo has his sights set elsewhere, preparing to defend his super middleweight titles against William Scull on May 3.

Meanwhile, KSI has also hinted at wanting a high-profile showdown with Paul, adding to the growing speculation about his next opponent.

Ex-UFC fighter Derek Brunson, now competing in the PFL, jumped into the conversation surrounding Paul’s next fight with a sarcastic remark. Sharing a post from Boxing Kingdom teasing Paul’s upcoming opponent, Brunson took a playful jab at the situation, hinting that Paul might once again be facing someone well past their prime.

His comment comes in the wake of Paul’s highly publicized fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson, a matchup that drew criticism due to their vast age gap.

Brunson reposted Boxing Kingdom's video saying:

"Some senior citizen is about to get cooked."

With Brunson’s remark gaining traction, speculation continues to grow over who Paul will be stepping into the ring with next.

Jake Paul reveals alleged signed contract after Canelo Alvarez dismisses fight

In a recent video shared on X, Jake Paul fired back at Canelo Álvarez’s remarks regarding a potential fight between them. Álvarez had dismissed the matchup, stating that he only competes against real fighters.

"I just fight real fighters, don't f*** around with Canelo."

Paul didn’t hold back in his criticism, accusing Canelo of being untrustworthy. To support his claim, he revealed an image of the alleged signed contract for their proposed fight, along with promotional material that would have officially announced the bout.

Paul said showing a contract on his X account:

“Time to expose him. So we had a signed contract to fight. Here you can see Canelo’s signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he’s not fighting YouTubers, b——-. Look at the poster, we were announcing Tuesday, February 11. Claiming he fights real fighters but he’s fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b—-.”

