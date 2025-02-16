  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ex-UFC star shares three-word reaction to Justin Gaethje's viral takedown defense clip

Ex-UFC star shares three-word reaction to Justin Gaethje's viral takedown defense clip

By Imran
Modified Feb 16, 2025 16:40 GMT
UFC 300 Ceremonial Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Justin Gaethje's [pictured] viral takedown defense clip evokes a three-word reaction from a former UFC star. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Justin Gaethje is bracing up for his return to the octagon at UFC 313 against Dan Hooker. A viral video showing him exhibiting impressive takedown defense has earned a three-word reaction from a former UFC star.

Ad

Gaethje squared off against Max Holloway at UFC 300 with his symbolic BMF title on the line. Holloway knocked him out in the closing moments of the fifth round to win the bout and the belt. He will now co-headline UFC 313 in a high-octane lightweight showdown.

'The Highlight' is seen training in a viral video clip posted by ESPN MMA on Instagram where he blocks a takedown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Derek Brunson came across the post and shared a three-word reaction in the comments by writing:

"Real life ninja."
Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram&#039;s comments section
Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram's comments section

Dan Hooker wants to be respectful toward Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to meet each other in an exciting lightweight bout at UFC 313. The pair is known for explosive striking in their fights, making the contest more interesting for the MMA fans. Hooker is cruising on a three-fight winning streak and is ranked No. 6 in the UFC's lightweight rankings.

Ad

On the other hand, Gaethje is coming off a vicious fifth-round KO loss and is ranked No. 3 in the division while walking into the fight. 'The Hangman' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and previewed his upcoming fight. He said:

"I'm a fan of Justin Gaethje. I've met him at UFC Sydney, we were both guest fighters so, we were on the bus together as guest fighters and I had my wife there and my daughter Zoe and you know he's talking to my wife, Zoe is mucking around with him and he's playing with her. We were on stage and we obviously had 10 different fans 'you guys fight each other' like we were gonna do it then and there on the stage."
Ad

Hooker continued:

"I've seen him playing with my kid and being cordial with my wife. This fight is not about talking. ...I'm expecting no disrespect from Justin Gaethje and there will be none hitting that way but, inside the cage absolute killers."

Watch Dan Hooker's comments on Justin Gaethje below (7:37):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी