Ex-UFC star thrilled over Abdulrashid Sadulaev giving wrestling it’s first-ever "No Mas" moment in history after mid-bout exit

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has expressed his astonishment at witnessing wrestling's first-ever "No Mas" moment, courtesy of Abdulrashid Sadulaev.

During the semi-final clash in the World Championships for the under-97 kg category, Sadulaev faced off against Akhmed Tazhudinov from Bahrain. In a shocking twist, Sadulaev, often regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, found himself trailing with a score of 2-9. However, due to a neck injury, he was compelled to discontinue the match.

Reacting to this unprecedented mid-fight exit by the Russian wrestler, Ben Askren took to the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) to share his disbelief, stating:

"Wrestling just had its Roberto Duran 'No Mas' moment. Possibly the greatest wrestler of all time, Abdulrashid Sadulaev, just quits in the middle of the match while losing. So insane, still trying to process it."

Makhmud Magomedov, the coach of the Russian freestyle wrestling team, shed some light on Sadulaev's condition. It appears that a herniated cervical spine might prematurely curtail his performance in Belgrade. A crucial decision awaits on Tuesday, determining whether Sadulaev will continue his quest for a medal or heed the cautionary advice of his injury.

When Ben Askren stated Abdulrashid Sadulaev as the GOAT in wrestling post-2000

In an interview with Lex Fridman back in 2021, Ben Askren, the former Bellator, and ONE welterweight champion, did not hold back in declaring his pick for the title of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in wrestling post-2000.

In a sport brimming with legendary athletes, Askren singled out the Russian freestyle wrestling sensation, Abdulrashid Sadulaev, as the one who stands tall above the rest.

Speaking in the podcast, the UFC veteran said:

"Post-2000, I think and obviously just freestyle, so...I think Sadulaev... Sadulaev won the Olympics... So well Kyle won the first one in 17. Sadulaev had pinned him in the following year. But then Kyle lost and took bronze in 19. And then just lost.

"I don't want to say fairly decisively but it was six to three and there was a late takedown. He kind of gave it up and maybe... They are gonna wrestle again in like two weeks here. So, you know, you have to say Sadulaev at this point. There's nothing else to say unless Kyle proves us otherwise."

