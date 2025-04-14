Ex-UFC star who was once touted to reach great heights predicts Paddy Pimblett will become "champ in the next year 100%"

Paddy Pimblett proved many, if not all, of his doubters wrong at UFC 314 by TKO'ing Michael Chandler in the co-main event. This prompted ex-UFC star and fellow Scouser Darren Till to sing 'The Baddy's' praises on X/Twitter. In fact, he went as far as to proclaim Pimblett an uncrowned UFC champion.

However, he didn't stop there. It is Till's belief that Pimblett will capture lightweight gold in the promotion by 2026. Given that the division is currently ruled by arguably the greatest 155-pounder in history, Islam Makhachev, it is a tremendous compliment for Till to give to Pimblett.

"Paddy gonna be champ in the next year 100%"

Though it isn't as if Till is unfamiliar with fighting for UFC championships. While many remember him for the 1-5 rough patch in his last six bouts that saw him part ways with the UFC, Till was, at one point, on the cusp of world title glory. Before UFC 228, he was an undefeated welterweight.

Moreover, he had scored quality wins over elite striker Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and legendary action fighter Donald Cerrone. He sought to improve his then 17-0-1 record by taking on Tyron Woodley, then the reigning welterweight champion, and one of the most accomplished 170-pounders in history.

However, when the two men crossed swords at UFC 228, Till, the brash trash-talker everyone believed was a champion in the making, froze in the most important fight of his life. He barely landed a strike, and threw just as little. Woodley, by contrast, dominated the bout.

He knocked Till down and submitted him in what his most dominant-ever title defense. Pimblett is on a similar trajectory. He, like Till, is a sharp-tongued Scouser with no shortage of confidence. He is on a lengthy win streak and just scored a signature win by pulverizing Chandler across three rounds.

Now, though, he must avoid the same fate that befell Till.

Paddy Pimblett is targeting Charles Oliveira next

After making relatively easy work of Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett did as he does best and cut a promo in his post-fight interview. He called out Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

His desire to face 'do Bronx' is motivated by the Brazilian's status as a legend of the sport and the fact that he is universally regarded as the greatest submission specialist in UFC history: a status that Pimblett disputes.

