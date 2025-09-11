Ex-UFC star and U.S. Army soldier mourns Charlie Kirk shooting incident as "the murder of a future president"

Tim Kennedy was devastated to hear the tragic news of Charlie Kirk's demise as a result of a shooting incident on Wednesday.

The conservative activist was in the Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus for a Q&A session with students when he was shot in the neck. He was immediately taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he passed away after suffering serious injuries.

Kirk's death sparked reactions from many in the MMA community, including Kennedy, who took to X and wrote:

''This assassination was the murder of a future president. Charlie Kirk, a man of of Christian principles, integrity, and the personification of American values was killed, in an effort to stifle what was without a doubt, a turning point in American politics back towards God.''

According to BBC, the authorities arrested two individuals, who were later freed after it was discovered that they had nothing to do with the shooting incident. Kirk was a strong admirer of POTUS Donald Trump, and his passing shocked the real estate mogul. Trump shared a video on social media, saying:

''Charlie inspired millions and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie is a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loves so much, the United States of America. He's a model for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.''

As for Kennedy, the former UFC middleweight fighter faced a lot of heat from the MMA world after lying about his Bronze Star with Valor award. Many bashed the 46-year-old, who later apologized for his grave mistake.

Ex-UFC champion condemns people who choose violence, while reacting to Charlie Kirk shooting

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently gave his thoughts on Charlie Kirk's death in an X post. He said that individuals have differences in opinion. However, they shouldn't resort to violence to prove their point:

''RIP to Charlie Kirk. Just because you don’t agree with someone’s opinions, doesn’t mean you just start killing people. Debate, dispute, agree to disagree. You gotta be a dark human being to want to kill ppl over different likes, preferences, opinions. Thats what makes us special. We are all different but one people.''

