Ex-UFC star wants Jake Paul boxing match, vows to storm ring after YouTuber's bout against Mike Tyson: "I'm the same size as him"

If Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson on July 20, he'll have little time to celebrate, as Darren Till plans to enter the ring and seize the moment to issue a challenge. Despite 'The Problem Child' recently claiming that he intends to pursue a boxing world title, Till feels that there is still an opening for the two to fight.

The Englishman, a former UFC middleweight and welterweight, is set to take on former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. at the same event. 'The Gorilla' does not see himself losing, and, during The Mac Life interview, dismissed any talk of Paul facing anyone else.

"When I win, when I knock Chávez Jr. out, I'm going to get on the mic or whatever. I'll watch Jake's fight, and I'll be right there in the mix because I'm going to hold him to that fight now. F*** him fighting Tommy [Fury], f*** him fighting anyone else, all this McGregor, Canelo. I'm the same size as him. So, let's see."

More than asserting his desire to fight Paul, Till also seemed open to invading the ring in the post-fight proceedings when asked.

"Most probably, with a pint [of beer]. After the win, with a pint, jump in and having it. I probably will do that."

Check out Darren Till talk about fighting Jake Paul (7:02):

It is a bold declaration from Till, who has not won a fight since 2019, and is 1-5 in his last six fights. Furthermore, he has not competed in any combat sports context since 2022, so ring-rust will be a significant factor, as will his fitness given his admitted struggles with knee injuries.

Jake Paul has faced several UFC fighters in the past

Darren Till isn't the only UFC fighter to whom Jake Paul has been linked. 'The Problem Child' has actually built his combat sports career off the back of boxing over-the-hill UFC fighters like Ben Askren and former champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, all of whom he knocked out.

Check out Jake Paul's knockdown of Nate Diaz:

Expand Tweet

He most recently defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. While he failed to knock the Stockton star unconscious, he did score a crushing knockdown. Nevertheless, Diaz survived to see the end of the bout.