Ex-UFC title challenger lavishes praise on 'leader' and teammate Nick Diaz: "Outworking the competition"

A former UFC title challenger recently lavished praise on Nick Diaz and described his exceptional work ethic. He shared his experience training with the Stockton native and the respect his teammates had for him.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion's career is the latest topic that will be focused on in VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', which airs this Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the episode's air date, the network shared clips featuring some of the contributors in the episode including Diaz and some of his former teammates and rivals.

VICE TV recently posted a clip to their Instagram account showing former UFC title challenger Gilbert Melendez describing the Stockton native as a teammate. Melendez was an accomplished fighter as he was also a former Strikeforce lightweight champion and member of the famous Skrap Pack team along with the Diaz brothers and Jake Shields.

Melendez praised Diaz's training for setting a strong example and mentioned that he was an excellent teammate and leader for all the fighters on the team:

"[Diaz was] a guru, a leader, a warrior, a general...Cesar Gracie was our head coach who brought us all together. Nick did that for Nate Diaz, his little brother. We'd all meet up together and beat each other up. But, Nick was the most conditioned athlete. He was doing triathlons. [He was] the most durable, mentally tough, outworking the competition."

Nick Diaz recalls getting into trouble during childhood

In addition to sharing a clip of teammate Gilbert Melendez heaping praise on Nick Diaz, VICE TV shared a clip of the former Strikeforce welterweight champion recalling getting into trouble during his childhood.

The network posted a clip to their Instagram account, showing Diaz mentioned that being different from his classmates and getting into trouble made it difficult for him growing up:

"I definitely stood out. It's not like I had to be the center of attention, that's not at all that. It's just that I got in trouble for something, you know? Always something. But I got suspended and I'd have to sit at my desk to a wall like this. It was rough."

