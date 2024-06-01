Ex-UFC vet reacts to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson getting postponed: "Hallelujah"

The postponement of Jake Paul's boxing match with Mike Tyson has delighted many in the combat sports world, including retired UFC welterweight Alan Jouban, who now works as an analyst. 'The Problem Child's' bout with 'Iron Mike' was initially scheduled for July 20.

Unfortunately, Tyson's ulcer flare-up ultimately led to healthcare professionals advising him against fighting Paul on the scheduled date. So, while the matchup hasn't been canceled, it's been postponed, with an Instagram post of the news drawing countless reactions.

Among those who reacted to the news was ex-UFC 170-pounder Jouban, who expressed glee over the announcement with a comment.

"Hallelujah"

The boxing match was to be historic, as it was scheduled to be streamed on Netflix. Despite Paul's eagerness to face Tyson, though, the matchup was also universally reviled, with many calling into question Paul's decision to fight someone who will be 21 years his senior.

Furthermore, Tyson's ring rust has also been a topic recently. The heavyweight boxing legend last competed on Nov. 28, 2020, nearly four years ago. He did so in an exhibition bout against fellow aged boxing icon Roy Jones Jr., who had none of the reflexes and athleticism that carried him through his prime years.

Tyson's bout with Paul, however, will be contested under a professional boxing rule set, which further raised eyebrows as Tyson has not fought as a professional since retiring from the sport in 2005, nearly 20 years ago. Nevertheless, Tyson has been adamant about fighting Paul, convinced that age will not be a factor.

Alan Jouban isn't the only UFC fighter to speak on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Last month, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor was asked for his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup, and the Irishman was fairly dismissive of the contest. While he didn't say much, what he said was enough to get insight into his feelings on the bout.

"Oh, geez, it's a bit strange, you know? The interest is low and I don't know. I don't understand it, so, I wish well for Mike."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

McGregor is also notable for being a fighter who Paul has previously sought as an opponent, to no avail. This isn't the first time the Irishman has expressed disdain for fights of this variety.