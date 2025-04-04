Ex-UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison has not entered the octagon since last October when she defeated Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision at UFC 307. She is set to make her return in June when she challenges Julianna Pena for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 316.

Ad

Josh Thomson recently shared his prediction for the upcoming title bout. Speaking on his podcast, WEIGHING IN, the former Strikeforce lightweight champion and UFC veteran shared that he believes it will be an easy night for the No. 2-ranked women's bantamweight, stating:

"I think it's going to be easier than people think. And I have nothing against Julianna Pena. I think she spent so much time - I don't want to say dodging the fight - but, you know, calling for the Amanda Nunes fight, calling for everyone but Kayla Harrison. And I think Kayla Harrison's just been getting better since then - keeping her weight under control, doing all the things that she needs to do to make sure she becomes the champion."

Ad

Trending

Thomson continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"She's a professional through and through, Kayla Harrison is. You know, being an Olympic gold medalist, being somebody who just mentally can just turn the switch - I know, two-time Olympic gold medalist - being someone who can just turn the switch like this is my goal. I don't see anything but my goal and that's what it takes."

Ad

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Kayla Harrison's below (1:14:40):

Ad

Thomson noted that Pena has been up-and-down throughout her career while labeling her as a fantastic fighter. He predicted that Harrison will be too strong and aggressive when the two share the octagon.

Kayla Harrison reveals that she was drug tested in middle school

Kayla Harrison and Conor McGregor are among the highest-tested athletes in the UFC. When told about the fact and asked if USADA is invasive during a recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast, the No. 2-ranked women's bantamweight stated:

Ad

"The first time I got drug tested, they came to my middle school because I was on the national roster for 48 kilos when I was 12. So once you're in the top-five, you automatically start getting drug tested by USADA and they showed up at my middle school and all my homies were like, they didn't know if I was like a drug dealer, if I was like on probation, they were like 'what the f**k is going down?' I was like it's for judo."

Ad

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments on being drug tested in middle school below:

Expand Tweet

Harrison was tested 13 times in 2024 and has already been tested twice in 2025, despite not entering the octagon. While she has faced steroid accusations from other fighters, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has never failed a drug test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.