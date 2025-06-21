Ex-UFC veteran pours cold water on Kamaru Usman's title dreams: "I have always side with reality" 

Kamaru Usman's return to the octagon at UFC Atlanta was one of the most anticipated matches in the MMA world. With fans questioning his comeback after sustaining three losses, Usman secured a dominant victory against Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision.

However, UFC veteran Din Thomas was not convinced that it's the time to involve Usman in the title conversation. Although, Thomas acknowledged Usman's perseverance and disciplined nature, he emphasized that there are too many fighters in the division he has to compete with to reach for the title.

Thomas said:

"But the fact that he completely shut out Buckley, I can see him making a case for wanting to fight for the title. But I just think there are too many guys ahead of him. But a guy like Usman, who's pretty popular — he had three losses, but he only moved down like two spots in the rankings. And then he gets this win against Buckley, who he was ranked higher than. It still opens up that opportunity for him to get a title shot."

He added:

"But I don't know. I know he just told me, 'Stop doubting some of us experienced killers,' but I have to always side with reality and understand that there's more to it than just the result that happened on Saturday night. I just don't know if he could go out there and do that same type of performance to somebody like Shavkat [Rakhmonov], Sean Brady — you know, like these guys are more dimensional than Buckley. Let's just say that. They're a lot more dimensional than Buckley."

Check out Din Thomas' comments on Kamaru Usman below (10:00):

Kamaru Usman reveals a crucial in-fight flashback that saved his UFC Atlanta victory

Recalling the first match at UFC Atlanta against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman thought of disregarding his strategy in pursuit of a knockout. Usman reputably leaned into his strategy and employed his wrestling to earn the victory as opposed to riskily chasing the finish.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto, Usman said:

"There was a moment in my head, where I was like, 'He's throwing so hard, you can catch him and knock him out right now. Then, I remembered the last time I had that thought, round five, Salt Lake City, Utah, Leon Edwards. He's broken; you can knock him out right now. There's a minute left, I'm like, 'I'm not gonna knock him out. But let's go ahead and use this footwork.''

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

