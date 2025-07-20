Ex-Versace model who scored first-round KO at UFC 318 debut ready for runway return on Monday 

  • home icon
By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:49 GMT
Islam Dulatov secured a Round 1 knockout finish at UFC 318. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Former Versace model turned UFC fighter Islam Dulatov made a statement as he secured a Round 1 knockout victory in his early prelims welterweight headliner against Adam Fugitt at UFC 318. He is now set to feature in a GQ photoshoot in two days.

Dulatov secured a UFC contract after scoring a Round 1 finish against Vanilto Antunes on the 'Dana White Contender Series' (DWCS). He boasts an impressive MMA record of 12-1 and looks to have a bright future in the sport.

Before turning to combat sports, Dulatov was a professional model for several fashion designers. He modeled for designer brands like Gucci, Hugo Boss, and Versace. British Vogue named the 26-year-old as one of the top 10 models in 2018. Dulatov previously signed a contract with Versace but chose to prioritize his MMA career. He has publicly stated that he prefers fighting to modeling.

'The Ripper' impressed fight fans on his promotional debut at UFC 318 moments ago by stuffing early takedown attempts from Fugitt and landing a perfectly placed left hook that dropped his opponent to the canvas. He then followed up with ground and pound strikes that shut his opponent's lights out.

During the post-fight interview, Dulatov stated that he can participate in a photoshoot as he took minimal damage in his bout.

"I look good, guys, what do you think? So I think I can do that show."
Check out Islam Dulatov's comments at UFC 318 below:

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
