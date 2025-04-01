“Excited for the new chapter” - Nico Carrillo gears up for featherweight sojourn against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo is ready to wreak havoc at a heavier weight class.

The Scottish knockout monster returns to the featherweight division when he faces off against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a Muay Thai tussle at the loaded ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The fight will be Carrillo's first match in the 155-pound division since making his promotional debut in April 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Nico Carrillo counted down the days before he can finally lock horns with the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

He posted:

"Excited for a new chapter. One week to go 🙏 @onechampionship"

Carrillo may have created most of his chaos in the bantamweight Muay Thai class, but he initially competed at featherweight when he knocked out Furkan Karabag in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 13.

After his win over Karabag, Carrillo moved down to 135 pounds and collected three more knockouts against Muangthai PK Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

That string of wins, however, came to an end when Carrillo fell to Nabil Anane via first-round stoppage for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January in Bangkok.

Carrillo now looks to rediscover his terrifying magic when he returns to the weight class where he started his ONE Championship career and against one of the most decorated fighters of all time.

ONE Fight Night 30, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nico Carrillo still regrets his mistakes in loss to Nabil Anane

Nico Carrillo looked unstoppable heading into his interim world title duel against Nabil Anane at ONE 170, but the 6-foot-4 phenom proved a difficult puzzle for the 'King of the North'.

Anane blended his natural range and uncanny power to snipe away at Carrillo and earn the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title via first-round stoppage.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo admitted he was devastated following his defeat to Anane:

"The one thing I wanted to do in life at that point was turn the clocks back, and I knew I couldn't do it. It broke my heart. I've never been as heartbroken as I was that night. I'd have taken a family member dying much easier than I took that defeat, but now it's a reminder of what can happen in this game."

