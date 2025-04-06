“Exciting fight for the fans” - Christian Lee expects pure fireworks in possible MMA collision between Kade Ruotolo, Adrian Lee

Christian Lee believes a fight between his younger brother, Adrian Lee, and Kade Ruotolo would be "an exciting one for the fans."

On March 23, Adrian Lee, the younger brother of Christian and Angela, extended his ONE Championship record to 3-0, all submissions.

The 19-year-old phenom has secured a $50,000 performance bonus for his three submission finishes, making him one of the most talented prospects in the lightweight MMA division.

The lightweight division, currently run by Christian Lee, features another highly-touted prospect, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

During an interview with the Bangkok Post, the ONE lightweight MMA king had this to say about his younger brother potentially fighting Ruotolo:

"That’s a good fight, definitely. It’s going to be an exciting one for the fans. Kade is a grappling prodigy, a grappling phenom using both the words (to describe him)."

Kade Ruotolo holds promotional records of 6-0 in submission grappling and 3-0 in MMA. The 22-year-old has secured three consecutive first-round finishes in MMA, including his latest against Nicolas Vigna on February 20.

Watch Lee's entire interview with the Bangkok Post below:

Christian Lee plans on eventually vacating lightweight MMA title for Adrian Lee

Christian Lee is a two-division MMA world champion in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. He attempted to defend his strap in the lighter division against Alibeg Rasulov. The fight ended with a no-contest because Lee accidentally landed an eye poke.

Adrian Lee is quickly climbing the lightweight MMA ranks. During the previously mentioned interview, 'The Warrior' had this to say about vacating one of his thrones once Adrian is ready:

"I won’t talk about any vacating right now, but I do plan on leaving the lightweight division for Adrian at some point in time."

Christian Lee announced he doesn't plan to face Alibeg Rasulov in an immediate rematch. Instead, the two-division MMA world champion will avoid another drastic weight cut and defend his welterweight throne next time out.

'The Warrior' believes Zebaztian Kadestam deserves the next welterweight title shot. Kadestam, a former world champion in the division, has won three consecutive fights by knockout, including his latest against Roberto Soldic.

