Watch: ONE Championship: Winter Warriors trailer

Winter is coming with a bang. ONE Championship is welcoming the yuletide season with a banger of a card.

Scheduled for December 3rd, the card will showcase exciting fights contested in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The main event will be a title fight between ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and promotional newcomer Islam Murtazaev.

The co-main event will witness charismatic Muay Thai star Stamp Fairtex take on wrestling prodigy Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. This striker vs. grappler bout will serve as the final match of the storied ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament. The winner will challenge Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee for the atomweight strap.

The fighters have expressed some strong words about their opponents in a trailer video released by ONE Championship. Watch the full trailer and feel the tremendous hype surrounding this event.

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors welcomes the winter season with a bang

Aside from the exciting co-main and main event bouts, Winter Warriors has an absolutely stacked card filled with bouts that could easily headline any event.

The event marks the arrival of Chinese kickboxing superstar Qiu Jianliang to the ONE Championship Circle. Welcoming him will be the 24-1 former WBC Muay Thai Japan champion Hiroki Akimoto. This kickboxing contest could very well determine the next challenger to ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Capitan.

Elsewhere on the card is the much-awaited return of Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. In his sophomore MMA effort, the 17-time grappling world champion will take on undefeated knockout artist Kang Ji Won. Will the fans once again see the grappling mastery of 'Buchecha' or will Kang put an early stop to the budding career of the grappling savant?

Tune in on December 3 to watch the drama and action unfold.

