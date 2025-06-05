Exclusive: Anthony Hernandez issues honest preview of Roman Dolidze fight at UFC Vegas 109 

Anthony Hernandez recently offered thoughts on his upcoming matchup against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109. Hernandez praised Dolidze's abilities inside the cage, but vowed to put on a strong performance against the Georgian fighter.

Ad

Hernandez is scheduled to take on Dolidze in a middleweight bout in the main event of UFC Vegas 109. The fight night event will take place on Aug. 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American recently spoke to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals and shared his prediction for the Dolidze bout, saying:

''I really don't know man, I never fu*king know how they're going to play out you know what I mean. He's [Dolidze] a tough motherfu*ker, so I wouldn't be surprised if he fu*king hangs in there and vice versa. He hits hard it's like when you're playing with fire, sometimes you get burned sometimes you don't. I don't really know what's going to fu*king happen''

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''I know that I'm going to come fu*king hard though I'm going to come ready...I think I'm ready for anything, I'm ready to make a statement and I'm I'm ready to fu*king show the world that I'm ready for my title and I'm just going to keep proving that one fight at a time.''

Ad

Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments below (7:22):

Ad

Hernandez, who enters the bout with a seven fight win streak, will hope to break into the top five of the middleweight rankings. He sits just below Dolidze, who's currently at No. 8. The 31-year-old defeated notable fighters like Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov and many others. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC Seattle earlier this year, 'Fluffy' secured a unanimous decision win over Brendan Allen.

As for Dolidze, he is on a three fight streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Marvin Vettori in their rematch at UFC Vegas 104.

Ad

Anthony Hernandez is not happy with fighting at the UFC Apex

Anthony Hernandez will return against Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 109 this August.

In the aforementioned conversation with James Lynch, Hernandez expressed his displeasure with competing at the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, saying:

''I mean yeah it sucks for sure cuz my like buddies and sh*t can't be there for this one but I mean a fight's a fight, at the end of the day as long as we're getting paid like we can all meet up after...So in front of the Apex, I don't give a fu*k, as long as we're getting paid.'' [1:14]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.