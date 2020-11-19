With the return of the UFC to Las Vegas this weekend, women's flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo will also be making her Octagon comeback. In what will be Calvillo's first fight since June, the former strawweight contender will look to establish her place at the top of the flyweight division with a win over Katlyn Chookagian.

Ahead of her highly awaited fight this weekend at UFC 255, Sportskeeda had the chance to speak with Cynthia Calvillo. During the conversation, the flyweight contender discussed the importance of her upcoming fight, if she would like to re-book the Lauren Murphy fight, and her chances of a potential title shot after this weekend.

Cynthia Calvillo on proving a point to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255

While Cynthia Calvillo seems quite happy with her recent outings in the flyweight division, she definitely feels that she'll have to go out and make a statement every single time.

"Absolutely, I mean, I feel like me just coming into the flyweight division ever since my last fight. Yeah, I beat the #1 contender but people are still in question just because of the short notice fight.

"And, you know, I don't think they saw the best Cynthia, they didn't see the best Jessica Eye during those times but I feel like I gotta remind people.

"I am dangerous in the division, I am someone who is deserving of a title shot. So I definitely feel like I got to make a statement, especially after Jessica Andrade came in here, you know, took out the #1 contender in the first round. Like I gotta do it too.

"I can't just slide by and get these wins, you gotta make a statement every single time," she said.

Cynthia Calvillo on possibly re-booking the Lauren Murphy fight

At UFC 254, Cynthia Calvillo was scheduled to fight Lauren Murphy. However, the fight eventually was called-off and Murphy instead went out and got a win over Liliya Shakirova at the PPV. As it stands though, Calvillo isn't too keen on re-booking her fight against Murphy at any point.

"No, not really. I mean, if she's in the way, if that's who UFC wants me to fight for a title, then cool. But if not, no, why would I give her a shot to fight someone who's higher ranked after she passed me, you know.

"If she gets up there and gets another win against another top five ranked opponent for her to make her argument for the title cool but after her last win, I don't she has an argument, she went on vacation, got an easy paycheck against a girl that I've trained with before, who Lauren should've finished in the first round. So, no, Lauren who?"

Cynthia Calvillo on the flyweight division and if there's any standout tough competition

Cynthia Calvillo has always mentioned that her goal was to win the UFC strawweight title. While she was initially quite stubborn about the women's flyweight division, Calvillo now seems completely focused in her new home.

"Man we got some good girls that came in now. So I would say definitely before, the flyweight division wasn't as stacked but it's shaping up nicely. I mean we got Jessica Andrade, you know Alexa Grasso is coming out, then you know Maycee Barber too, who's coming off an injury.

"The flyweight division is definitely shaping up very nicely and I'm super stoked. At first, yeah I was a little bit stubborn, I didn't want to leave the strawweight division but I'm super excited to be in this division, not only because we have one of the most dominant champions. You know, female champion, but also because of all the rest of the amazing fighters that are coming into this division."

Cynthia Calvillo on her title aspirations after UFC 255

There is no doubt that Cynthia Calvillo is definitely in the conversation of a shot at Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight title. And a win over Katlyn Chookagian this weekend might just seal the deal for Calvillo as she believes that she's next in line for a shot at the gold.

"Absolutely, I beat the #1 contender, I'm gonna beat the #2 contender. So I definitely feel like I'm the one next in line for a title shot."