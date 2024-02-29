Exclusive: Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper sheds light on Mike Tyson's involvement in Anthony Joshua camp

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to take on two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua on March 8. The two will headline a card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a 10-round bout.

Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker in an exclusive interview. He addressed legendary boxer Mike Tyson's involvement in Ngannou's current fight camp:

“Well, Mike is his family to us. Mike and I have been friends since the 90s. He used to come to my fights and show me support and love, and Francis talked about this over four years ago. Before Francis won the heavyweight championship in the UFC, Mike Tyson was his inspiration to want to do this boxing thing. So Francis and Mike Tyson have a very special relationship. So even if Mike isn’t here, him and Francis talk, his motivation is there one way or another."

Cooper mentioned that Tyson and Ngannou regularly correspond and the former is backing 'The Predator' fully against Joshua:

"Mike is welcome by all of us at any time. All I can tell you right now is Francis is looking spectacular in the gym. He’s psychologically ready to shock the world once again and take his victory over Anthony Joshua. It’s gonna be a crazy fight. Mike is part of Francis so just because Mike isn’t around - as you know, the media is showing or not. I’m sure he and Francis talk and Francis has Mike Tyson’s full support and these are the most important things. It gives you a sense of confidence and a sense of security and that’s what friendships are for anyway. And that’s what Francis and Mike Tyson has. So he’s ready.”

Check out Dewey Cooper's comments below (18:34):

Jon Jones backs Francis Ngannou in his fight against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou's UFC heavyweight championship successor, Jon Jones, recently shared an interaction with him at the PFL vs. Bellator event.

Jones also spoke in an interview during the broadcast and was asked about Ngannou's upcoming fight against Joshua. He backed his fellow MMA counterpart to do well in his boxing foray, but acknowledged that Joshua has experience on his side.

'Bones' said:

"I'm rooting for Francis to win only because of his story and how far he's come in life [and] him being a fellow mixed martial artist. I mean, how could you not root for Francis? Francis is a wonderful, stand-up person, so I'm rooting for Francis but Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on Francis Ngannou below:

Expand Tweet