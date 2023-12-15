Exclusive: “I don't care what he's going through” - Mike Malott shares honest opinion on controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his UFC 296 pull-out

UFC welterweight Mike Malott has admitted he's not bothered by the ongoing drama surrounding Ian Garry.

'The Future' has been under fire in recent weeks for a host of reasons, which include his defamatory remarks regarding Neil Magny, him being asked to leave fighter gyms and his relationship with his wife, Layla Machado Garry.

The Irishman accused Magny of beating his children ahead of their bout at UFC 292. The 'Haitian Sensation' has since been locked in a custody battle for his kids, and Garry's comments were reportedly brought up in court.

Ian Garry also got into hot water with a number of fighter gyms, including Leon Edwards' Team Renegade. Garry was reportedly asked to leave after he showed up late on multiple occasions and disrupted training by bringing in cameras for his own content.

Regarding his wife Layla, both her and Ian Garry have faced relentless trolling on social media after it was claimed that her ex-boyfriend is Garry's nutritionist and lives with them.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Mike Malott weighed in on the situation and commented on Garry's recent pull-out from his bout against Vicente Luque this weekend. He said:

"I don't care what he's going through...These kind of new age fighters where they say stuff, they say some things that are personal that cross the line and then the fights over and they hug a guy and say 'Oh I was just saying it to sell tickets.' Just because you're doing something for money doesn't mean it's okay. Some of these things affect people's lives outside of the cage."

Catch Malott's comments here (15:05):

Dan Hardy comments on Ian Garry controversy

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy has revealed that he's worried Ian Garry's potential is being undermined by the people around him.

Hardy focused on the drama involving Garry and his wife Layla, who previously published a book titled How to be a WAG (Wives and Girlfriends of famous athletes). Alongside the situation with her ex-boyfriend, Layla Machado Garry has been accused of entrapping 'The Future' for her own financial benefit.

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Outlaw' expressed sympathy for Ian Garry. He said:

"Honestly, I feel bad for the kid. He's a good fighter and that's been overshadowed by all of the drama in his personal life. Any interaction I had with him has always been good... It just seems like his life was being guided by other people, which is a real shame because for a young man with so much potential, I feel like his potential is being undermined by the drama that's being created around him."

Catch Hardy's comments here (12:10):