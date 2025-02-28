Exclusive: Ilia Topuria's former opponent weighs in on his underrated skill, claims 'El Matador' enters GOAT conversation if he beats Islam Makhachev

Youssef Zalal faced Ilia Topuria in 'El Matador's' UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 179. Now, he has spoken to Sportskeeda's James Lynch in an interview, where he highlighted elements of Topuria's skill-set that he feels are underrated, as well as the impact a win over Islam Makhachev could have on Topuria's career.

Ad

When asked for his thoughts on a potential matchup between Topuria and Makhachev at lightweight for the divisional title, Zalal backed his former opponent to emerge victorious. While the fight has not yet been booked, it has captured the imagination of the MMA world, and Zalal believes Topuria could do the impossible.

He said:

"I'm gonna go with Ilia. I think I'll stick with Ilia on this one."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Zalal went on to add:

"Oh, bro, like you beat Islam, you're in the greatest [of all time] conversation. Like, you're one of the GOATs conversation. So to go do that... and I'm telling you, man, I feel like they're sleeping on his wrestling and I think his attribute is that, obviously, his gas tank, they can say this and that, but also Islam's gas tank is a little bit this and that. But man, Islam, bro, I would... that, for me that's the greatest of all time."

Ad

Check out Yousseff Zalal's thoughts on Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev (11:46):

Ad

Zalal had the displeasure of welcoming Topuria to the UFC, losing to the future featherweight titleholder via unanimous decision. After him, however, no one else but Josh Emmett managed to escape being finished by 'El Matador,' who has either submitted or knocked out every other opponent he has faced in the promotion.

Ilia Topuria has vacated his featherweight title to commit to lightweight

Ilia Topuria has been eyeing a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev for some time now. Recently, he formalized his interest in the bout by vacating the 145-pound strap he held.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Few expected such a move, but it appears that Topuria has no intention of fighting at featherweight ever again. However, UFC CEO Dana White doesn't seem too keen on granting him an immediate crack at Makhachev's lightweight title, so he may have to prove himself with a win over a top-ranked lightweight first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.