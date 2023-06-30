Exclusive: Islam Makhachev may not finish Charles Oliveira in rematch, says UFC lightweight Nazim Sadykhov

UFC lightweight Nazim Sadykhov isn't sure history is going to repeat itself if Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev have a rematch in the octagon.

Sadykhov is currently preparing for a bout against Terrance McKinney next month on UFC ON ESPN 49, after already making a storming start to his UFC career. The Azerbaijan-born fighter impressed last year with a KO finish on 'Dana White's Contender Series' before making his debut and winning via another stoppage at UFC Fight Night 219.

With title aspirations of his own, Sadykhov recently weighed in on the future of the division. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, the 29-year-old was asked his thoughts on Islam Makhachev's rematch against Charles Oliveira, which could go down in October.

Sadykhov doesn't expect Makhachev to finish Oliveira like he did at UFC 280. 'Black Wolf' instead believes the Russian fighter will grind out a decision win:

"I like Oliveira's chances at a rematch but it's going to be the same story to be honest. If anything, a decision this time but more so a dominant one. The wrestling, the sambo and the top control [for Islam Makhachev] is going to be too much for Oliveira I believe."

Check out the exclusive interview here (9:00):

Alexander Volkanovski promises victory if he gets rematch against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev versus Alexander Volkanovski truly lived up to the hype when the two champions faced off back at UFC 284.

The bout, which took place in front of the Australian fighter's home crowd, saw Makhachev put his lightweight title on the line as Volkanovski was seeking the rare double-champ status.

Both men had standout performances in a back-and-forth contest, which many have dubbed a Fight of the Year contender. The result saw Makhachev get his hand raised via unanimous decision although a small portion of fans scored the fight for 'The Great'.

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Volkanovski weighed in on the fight and expressed his desire for a rematch against the Russian. The Australian fighter is confident of a win and promises a big finish to their rivalry:

"The whole thing, me moving up, challenging myself, wanted to have my moment and then finish like I did, I was ready for it and it was just taken from me. So I was pretty f**king disappointed with that. I'll get the rematch, I'll win, and then we'll make a bigger fight and a bigger ending to that story anyway."

Catch Volkanovski's comments here:

