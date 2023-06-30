Exclusive: Lethwei legend Dave Leduc responds to Mike Perry's call-out on JRE - 'It will not be like Luke Rockhold fight'

Dave Leduc, arguably the greatest Lethwei fighter of all time, was recently called out by Mike Perry during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Lethwei originated in Myanmar and is regarded as one of the most brutal combat sports in the world. Fighters are allowed to throw kicks, knees, elbows, punches and headbutts. The combatants only wrap their hands using tape and gauze, which makes Lethwei an incredibly bloody sport.

'Platinum', who currently fights at middleweight in Bare Knuckle FC, expressed interest in fighting Dave Leduc in Lethwei during the JRE. He said this:

"I've seen [Leduc] before. He headbutts the s**t out of people. I want to fight him. That would be great."

Watch the video below:

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Dave Leduc responded to Mike Perry's call out. 'The King of Lethwei' believes that it would be an entertaining fight, but Leduc is confident he would dominate Perry. He stated that 'it will not be like the Luke Rockhold fight', where 'Platinum' faced the former middleweight champion in the BKFC and hurt him severely.

'The King of Lethwei' said this:

"Do I think that it will be a good fight? Yeah. Do I think that it would be like what [Perry] did to Rockhold? No. It's a different game, you know. [Perry] broke [Rockhold's] f***ing teeth, he did all this. I think a Lethwei superfight with the BKFC would bring a lot of eyes on the promotion..."

Watch the interview below from 2:40:

Another reason that Lethwei is regarded as extremely brutal is the fact that traditionally there is no scoring system. This means that the only way a fighter can win is by knocking his opponent out. If neither fighter is knocked out after all five rounds are completed, the bout is ruled as a draw.

Mike Perry responds to Dave Leduc's comments and claims he will "rip his face apart"

Mike Perry has found major success in the world of bareknuckle boxing since his departure from the UFC in 2021. 'Platinum' is currently 3-0 in the BKFC, and has beaten notable names such as Luke Rockhold and high-level striker Michael Venom Page.

Perry came across Dave Leduc's post on Instagram where 'The King of Lethwei' responded to 'Platinum's' comments on the Joe Rogan Experience. Mike Perry said this:

"I do think he’s a scrawny little twig and my punches would rip his face apart."

See the comment below:

Screenshot of Mike Perry's comment on Dave Leduc's Instagram post

