Exclusive: Ludovit Klein picks winners for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira and potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Ludovit Klein offered his thoughts on the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira title matchup, expressing his desire to face Topuria in the future. Klein also predicted Jack Della Maddalena's potential welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev.
It was anticipated that Topuria would challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title, but the Dagestani fighter confirmed his move to the 170 pound division after repeatedly dismissing a bout with the Spaniard. As a result, the former featherweight champion will now face Oliveira for the vacant 155 pound belt in the main event of UFC 317 during the International Fight Week at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals earlier this month, Klein backed Topuria to prevail over Oliveira, saying:
''I think Ilia Topuria and when I beat Mateusz Gamrot, I hope one day I will fight with Ilia Topuria.'' [4:26]
When asked about his thoughts on the potential Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev matchup, the Slovak said:
''I think Jack Della Maddalena'' [4:15]
Check out Ludovit Klein's full comments below:
Topuria repeatedly called out Makhachev, but the latter's side dismissed the 28-year-old, claiming he was undeserving of a title shot. Their highly anticipated fight did not materialize, as Della Maddalena dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, prompting Makhachev to pursue his dream of a second belt by moving up to welterweight.
Now the Spaniard has the opportunity to become a two-division champion with a potential victory over Oliveira at UFC 317.
As for Klein, the emerging contender is scheduled to make his octagon return against Mateusz Gamrot in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107 this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ludovit Klein wants to make a statement by defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 107
Ludovit Klein will face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 107 this Saturday. He is on a four fight win streak and hasn't tasted defeat since 2021.
During the recent media day, Klein voiced confidence in his chances against Gamrot, saying:
''Yes, that's my goal. It would be a dream come true. I've been waiting for a long time for an opponent in the top 15, and now I have an opponent from the top 10. It's a big thing for me and for my country. I'm ready to be there. In my mind, I see a victory in the first round because I want to be the first guy to finish Mateusz Gamrot."
Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (1:22):