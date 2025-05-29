Exclusive: Ludovit Klein shares honest thoughts on Jack Della Maddalena's title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad

Ludovit Klein recently shared his opinions on Jack Della Maddalena's performance in his title matchup against Belal Muhammad. Klein was impressed by Della Maddalena's allround display, which was too much for Muhammad to handle.

Ad

Della Maddalena received the opportunity to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight crown in UFC 315's main event after no. 1 contender Shavkat Rakhmonov pulled out of the title fight due to a reported knee injury. The Australian took full advantage of the situation and became the new undisputed champion by securing a unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA Originals earlier this month, Klein lauded Della Maddalena for his impressive performance, saying:

Ad

Trending

''It was the best performance of his life because Belal Muhammad is a really strong and tough opponent and I like Jack Della Maddalena. He has good move, good striking, also good wrestling defense.''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (5:12):

Ad

Della Maddalena, known for the boxing prowess, caused significant harm to Muhammad while also demonstrating excellent takedown defense throughout the fight. Many in the MMA community were astonished by the 36-year-old's lack of wrestling attempts, as Muhammad admitted disobeying his coaches' gameplan in a recent episode of Remember the Show podcast.

However, many were impressed by Muhammad's resilience, as he voiced his desire to make his octagon return against Kamaru Usman, if the latter prevails over Joaquin Buckley next month at UFC Atlanta.

Ad

As for Klein, he is scheduled to face no. 7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 107 this Saturday. 'Mr. Highlight' has six victories and one draw in his last seven MMA outings. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC Paris , the 30-year-old secured a unanimous decision win over Roosevelt Roberts.

Ludovit Klein is confident ahead of his matchup with Mateusz Gamrot

Emerging contender Ludovit Klein (23-4-1) is optimistic about securing a finish against Mateusz Gamrot (24-3) at UFC Vegas 107. Notably, all of Gamrot's defeats have come via decisions.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview with James Lynch, Klein discussed Gamrot's abilities inside the octagon and shared a bold prediction, saying:

''It will be a big challenge for me, hardest fight in my career but I like it, I'm ready...He's [Gamrot] a good wrestler, he has a good ground game but he is also good in striking...in my head I visualize winning on the KO, I will be the first guy to knockout Mateusz Gamrot.''

Ad

Check out Ludovit Klein's comments below (0:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.