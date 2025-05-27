UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC Vegas 107 takes place this Saturday, May 31, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card features a total of 11 bouts.
The main card headliner features a women's flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. Blanchfield and Barber were previously locked in to fight at UFC 269 in 2021, but Barber withdrew for undisclosed reasons.
Blanchfield was last seen in action in 2024 when she defeated Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Barber is on a six-fight win streak.
The co-main event features a lightweight contest between Poland's Mateusz Gamrot and Slovakia's Ludovit Klein. Before that, on the main card, is a welterweight bout between Billy Ray Goff and Ramiz Brahimaj.
A light heavyweight bout between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes adds to the action-packed main card of UFC Vegas 107. The main card opens with a middleweight clash between Zachary Reese and Duško Todorović.
Before the main card action kicks in, there are six contests across multiple weight classes in the preliminary card.
UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber: Main card and prelims
The prelims and main card for UFC Vegas 107, headlined by Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, have been listed below.
Main card
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight)
- Billy Ray Goff vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes (light heavyweight)
- Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)
Prelims
- Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento (flyweight)
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)
- Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson (catchweight)
- Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Levitt (lightweight)
- Marquel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki (lightweight)
- Rayanne Dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean (women's strawweight)
(The fight cards are subject to change)
Main card start time and main event walkouts
The main card kicks in at 9:00 pm ET/6 pm PT. The prelims begin Sunday, May 31, at 6:00 PM ET/ 3 PM PT.
The main event walkouts are expected to start at 11:30 PM ET/ 8:30 PM PT/ 4:30 PM BST.
How to watch UFC Vegas 107: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber?
The entire fight card will stream live on ESPN+ for fans in the United States. Canadian users can witness the event via Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Meanwhile, for those in the UK, it will be available via TNT Sports.
Indian fans can broadcast the event live on Son Ten 2 or stream it live on the SonyLIV platform.