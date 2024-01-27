Exclusive: "Message I wish I would have saved" - When Mike Goldberg recounted Vince McMahon's voicemail after turning down WWE

There was a moment when Mike Goldberg, longtime voice of the UFC, could have become the voice of WWE Raw and even recounted receiving a voicemail from Vince McMahon after turning the sports entertainment leader down.

The former UFC commentator has had quite an incredible broadcasting career that includes serving as sideline reporter for the Chicago Bulls during their championship dynasty years, play-by-play announcer for the Stanley Cup winning Detroit Red Wings, and voice of the UFC.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA in 2022, Goldberg brought up that he had received an offer to join WWE and was honored by it. 'Goldie' credited longtime broadcast partner Joe Rogan for being instrumental in ensuring that the promotion did what they needed in order to retain his services.

He mentioned that McMahon left him a voicemail after turning down WWE in favor of remaining with the UFC:

"It's the one message I wish I would have saved. 'Mike, Vince McMahon. I think you owe Kevin [Dunn] an explanation on why you were so close to a deal and you pulled out at the last minute. Please give Kevin Dunn a call'...I played it for Dana [White]. I don't think Dana was ever more proud of me than that moment cause he felt like he beat Vince, right? Vince tried to steal me and I stayed." [3:11 - 3:39]

It would have been interesting to see how Goldberg would have fared as the voice of WWE Raw, but it worked out for the best as he became synonymous with the UFC.

Mike Goldberg recounts being complimented by Michael Jordan

Mike Goldberg clearly left a good impression during his tenure as the Chicago Bulls sideline reporter as he recounted once being complimented by Michael Jordan.

While speaking to Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, the former UFC commentator reflected on a very memorable conversation with the NBA legend. He had moved on to NHL on ESPN and reunited with the Bulls players in the locker room, where he was complimented by Jordan. Mike Goldberg said:

"He goes, 'Goldie, what's going on? What are you doing now?' And I said, 'I'm doing play-by-play for ESPN.' And I quote Michael Jeffrey Jordan, 'Goldie, I always knew you were too good to just do that sideline stuff'...I wish it was like 'Wolf of Wall Street' where the FBI agent said, 'Could you say that again just a little bit more slowly.'"