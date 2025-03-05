Exclusive: Mike Goldberg makes feelings known on Tony Ferguson competing in the GFL: "Wants to go out on his shield"

Mike Goldberg recently made his feelings known on Tony Ferguson competing in the GFL after his departure from the UFC. The former interim lightweight champion is hoping to have a career resurgence as he joins the new upstart promotion.

GFL is set to debut their new team based roster in the coming months as they hope to provide fans with an alternative to their viewing experience. Among their notable free agent signings was Ferguson, who will look to turn his career around after leaving the UFC following an 8-fight losing skid. Ferguson's promotional debut was recently made official as he is scheduled to fight former Bellator competitor Dillon Danis on May 11.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Goldberg shared his thoughts on Ferguson continuing to compete despite his lengthy losing skid. The former longtime voice of the UFC mentioned that Ferguson is beloved and believes he wants to end his career on his terms rather than being forced out of the sport:

"[Everybody who loves MMA] know the struggles that Tony has gone through. And those struggles have come because of the way he fights. He bring everything every single time and it beat him down... All I saw from that interview from Tony [at the draft] is a hungry dude who wants to go out on his shield, but wants to do it his way. And he all of a sudden has been given an opportunity to not end a brilliant career on a... losing streak."

Check out the full exclusive interview with Mike Goldberg below [8:38]:

Mike Goldberg recalls interviewing Tony Ferguson on GFL Draft broadcast

Mike Goldberg also reflected on interviewing Tony Ferguson on the GFL Draft broadcast and shared his thoughts on what he took away from the conversation.

During the aforementioned interview, Goldberg mentioned that Ferguson was excited for this new chapter in his career and appeared to be refreshed now that he is preparing to compete in a new promotion:

"He couldn't even sit down when we were talked to him... He was so excited... Tony Ferguson knows [himself] better than anybody and the opportunity for him to go out on his shield... in a fashion in which he will be proud of win or lose, that's what it's all about for me and Tony Ferguson... [The interview] got me pumped up." [9:26]

Check out the official announcement for Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis below:

