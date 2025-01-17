Exclusive: Nick Diaz was "white whale" of 'Dark Side of the Cage' season 1, producer confesses after misjudgment and lost bet

From defying press conference obligations to delivering scathing critiques of UFC leadership, a case can be made that Nick Diaz has been one of the most difficult fighters that Dana White and Co. have had to deal with over the years. His unfiltered nature, which has kept White and his team seemingly on edge, made him the "white whale" of Dark Side of the Cage, Vice TV’s new series delving into MMA’s untold stories.

Tim Healy, producer of Vice TV's new show, claimed in a recent exclusive interview with Sportkeeda MMA that the producers of the show faced a six-month ordeal to secure Diaz for an interview. They went through multiple no-shows before finally persuading the fighter to sit down for an interaction.

Healy claimed that initially, the expectations were low, with bets placed that Diaz wouldn’t last more than 15 minutes. Yet, he defied those odds, offering nearly three hours of candid insights, the longest and potentially the most comprehensive interview he has engaged in over a decade. Diaz’s story covering his tumultuous career and complex personality, forms the centerpiece of the season.

Speaking about the experience working with the Stockton native in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Healy said:

"We had the idea to tell Nick's story and I told the team from day one [that] you're never going to book Nick Diaz. He's never going to sit for an interview, it's never going to happen. Robin black and Dave Hodgson over at Vice Studios were like a dog on a bone and it took them six months and [three] different interviews that didn't happen. I'm a huge Nick Diaz fan as is everybody on the team and I actually made a bet with the showrunner. I said [that] even if you get Nick to sit there's no way you're going to get a full interview."

Healy added:

"I was proved completely wrong. Nick sat for almost 3 hours. I don't think he sat for an interview like this in probably well over a decade. He was definitely the white whale for this season."

All you need to know about Dark Side of the Cage featuring Nick Diaz

Dark Side of the Cage, created by the minds behind Dark Side of the Ring, unveils MMA’s hidden truths, from legendary rivalries to controversial events.

The premiere episode focuses on Kimbo Slice’s journey from street fighter to MMA icon, with subsequent episodes featuring legends like Georges St-Pierre, Nick Diaz, and Ken Shamrock. The show premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, with new episodes airing weekly.

Viewers can stream the show for free with trial offers from platforms like Philo TV and Direct TV Stream. For cable users, the series airs on Vice.

