Exclusive: "Once people retire, their stock goes up" - Miranda Maverick has "no doubt" Amanda Nunes will step out of retirement to make UFC return

Amanda Nunes, the UFC's first female double champion, last competed at UFC 289 last year. She announced her retirement after completing a record sixth bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana.

However, UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick believes a comeback is guaranteed. She explained that a potential return from retirement garners further interest and is also an opportunity to earn more.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker, Maverick said:

“I have no doubt that she will [return]. You know, I think it becomes one of those things that once people retire their stock almost goes up more and so they get potentially paid more when they come back. Especially with how much fandom, so to speak, that she had. And I think that she will end up coming back even if it’s for like a one or two fights to kind of put her stamp on the current GOAT of that time.”

In the aftermath of the 2024's first pay-per-view, UFC 297, and Raquel Penningtion winning the vacant bantamweight title, Amanda Nunes refused to rule out a return to the octagon.

Check out Miranda Maverick's full comments (5:00):

Holly Holm discusses Amanda Nunes' potential return and title rematch

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm discussed the prospect of taking on Amanda Nunes and welcoming her back to the UFC.

Holm and Nunes faced off at UFC 239 in 2019 in a title fight that Nunes won via TKO with an incredible Performance of the Night showing. Holm mentioned in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that she wasn't sure if 'The Lioness' would return.

However, Holm stated that she respected Nunes deeply and praised her for actively defending both her belts. She said:

''I didn’t think anything and then it was like, ‘Did you see something about Nunes maybe coming back?’ I thought about it too, but I don’t know. I do think that she’s enjoying time off. She was pretty active, being a double champion and all that. I have all the respect for her in this sport. Another fighter that’s fought the top girls. You really can’t take anything away from Amanda.''

Holm is set to take on bantamweight and UFC debutant Kayla Harrison on the upcoming historic UFC 300 card.

Check out Holly Holm's comments below on YouTube (23:31):