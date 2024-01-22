Amanda Nunes shares dilemma about potential UFC return after Raquel Pennington's title win - "I can't be lazy as a fighter"

Amanda Nunes hasn't ruled out a comeback after retiring and vacating her two UFC belts in June 2023.

In an interview with Megan Olivi on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, the former UFC double champion discussed Raquel Pennington winning the women's bantamweight title that she left vacant. She was then asked how she felt watching her belt being contested and if she was satisfied now being retired.

Nunes replied that she was nervous and had mixed feelings when she saw 'Rocky' with the belt. Nevertheless, she doesn't regret retiring:

"I think I did the right decision retiring, resting a little bit. Taking care of the babies. Can’t leave Nina [Nunes] with two babies by herself. So I’ve been enjoying it, too. My whole life was fighting related, so I was not really able to enjoy my 20s."

'The Lioness' added:

"I’m still young, fresh. We never know [what might happen]. We have a lot of things to do... I’m a fighter and this is my job. I love this so much, and I don’t know. I enjoy as well not being in the gym everyday and having a normal life, stay home a little bit and be lazy. I [can’t be] lazy as a fighter, it’s very hard. But I’m still healthy and powerful, smart, think like a champion. I still feel like a champion, so we’ll see."

Catch Amanda Nunes' comments below (2.06):

Amanda Nunes explains why she's retired from MMA

Amanda Nunes fought her last fight at UFC 289, which went down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on June 10, 2023. 'The Lioness' subsequently announced her retirement, marking the end of her gold-laden UFC career.

Citing her need to now spend time with family, Nunes said in her post-fight octagon interview:

''My mommy be asking me not to do this for so long. She cannot take anymore. My family as well, Nina. She has been around for so much with me. So I decided right now. I see that we don't get to enjoy everyday that I make. I gotta be with my family.''

Catch Amanda Nunes' comments below:

Nunes has also recently expressed interest in a WWE career after her retirement from professional MMA.