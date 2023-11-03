(Exclusive): "Such precise timing" - Former UFC welterweight champion Carlos Newton describes whether Aikido would be effective in MMA

Carlos Newton recently weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding the effectiveness of Aikido in MMA.

Action star Steven Seagal has typically been the example used when others in the MMA community like Joe Rogan have debated the topic, especially with his connection to former UFC champions Lyoto Machida and Anderson Silva.

His Aikido background and skills showcased during his fight scenes in his earlier films like Above The Law, Hard to Kill, and Out for Justice have been analyzed by Rogan during several JRE episodes.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Newton shared his thoughts on Aikido and elaborated on whether it would be effective in MMA. The former UFC welterweight champion not only stated that it would be effective, but he also mentioned that the martial art is already being utilized in MMA.

He said:

"Well, that level of timing, which is what Aikido is all about, is present in MMA. We just don't call it that. There are guys who execute their movements with such precise timing, where there's a seamless transfer of energy, effortlessness, and a certain degree of oneness with the opponent and action they're partaking in that it is deserving of the name Aikido."

Carlos Newton is an example of a UFC legend who believes Aikido would be effective, but it remains to be seen whether an Aikido practitioner and specialist would have success in MMA like a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner or NCAA Div I wrestler has had while only using their own respective disciplines.

Carlos Newton credits Aikido for his UFC welterweight title win over Pat Miletich

Before Georges St-Pierre burst on the scene, Carlos Newton was the first Canadian to become UFC champion and credited Aikido for his memorable win.

'The Ronin' challenged then welterweight champion Pat Miletich at UFC 31 in a bout where fans witnessed one of the most memorable submission wins in the promotion's history as he submitted Miletich with a bulldog choke.

During the aforementioned interview, Newton mentioned he used Aikido to secure the choke that won him the UFC welterweight championship, saying:

"I remember that fight, pulled off a nice piece of Aikido at the end of it. That [bulldog choke] was an example where Aikido, I knew my opponent wanted something, had a certain intention and I just rowed that intention in for a choke...Slipped it in, and that was it. Game over." [20:42 - 21:01]