(Exclusive): "Symptom of the monopoly" - Former welterweight champion shares why the UFC should have more weight-classes

A former welterweight champion recently sounded off on why the UFC has steered clear of the idea of introducing more weight classes in the promotion.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Carlos Newton weighed in on why he believes the promotion doesn't have more weight divisions that would accommodate fighters that are naturally better suited to compete at a weight in between already existing divisions. He mentioned that the promotion has a monopoly in the sport, and the limited weight divisions allow them to remain in control of the fighters:

"That's the symptom of the monopoly because if the UFC wanted more weight classes, they would have more weight classes. But having less weight classes is a way to control the fighters."

The Canadian continued by noting that the promotion wants to control who the fighters are competing against as well as their trajectory. 'The Ronin' mentioned that the promotion is reluctant to add more weight divisions because they wouldn't be able to control as many matchups as a result of fighters moving up or down more frequently, saying:

"If the fighters have more flexibility, more maneuverability, that's not good for them. They don't want that, they want to be in charge of matchups and decide who you want to fight, who they want you to fight, and when you want, and when they want you to fight them and where they want you to fight them. Fewer weight classes are better for them."

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC changes its stance on adding more weight divisions, especially considering the 15lb gap between welterweight to middleweight and the 20lb gap between middleweight to light heavyweight.

Former UFC welterweight champion Carlos Newton reflects on submitting Pat Miletich

Carlos Newton earned one of the most memorable submission wins in UFC history when he submitted Pat Miletich to become the new welterweight champion.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Ronin' reflected on his welterweight championship win and credited the martial art of Aikido for being able to submit Miletich with a bulldog choke. He mentioned that he was able to use his movement to maneuver his opponent and secure the choke, saying:

"I remember that fight, pulled off a nice piece of Aikido at the end of it. That [bulldog choke] was an example where Aikido, I knew my opponent wanted something, had a certain intention and I just rowed that intention in for a choke...Slipped it in, and that was it. Game over." [20:42 - 21:01]

Check out the full interview: