Pat Miletich: Age, Height, Weight & UFC Record

Pat Miletich is a retired UFC welterweight champion. He was also a sports commentator with Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) but was recently fired after his involvement with the US Capitol's riot on January 6.

Pat Miletich has been a color commentator for MMA events for over ten years. His contract's termination happened due to Miletich's presence in the US Capitol's surrounding areas, where he posted pictures to his social media with President Donald Trump supporters that invaded the building.

Of course Pat Miletich was in DC on Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/nVp1yayVAp — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) January 11, 2021

Like many other MMA athletes, Pat Miletich is a fervent Trump follower and is very active on social media, posting memes and conspiracy theories attributed to his political affiliation.

In the UFC, Pat Miletich became the first welterweight champion when he defeated Chris Brennan at UFC 16. He defended his belt for five bouts until having it captured by Carlos Newton in UFC 31.

After retiring from his MMA career, 'The Croatian Sensation' became a successful trainer and coach with Miletich Fighting Systems - with former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes being the most notable name that emerged from the fighting organization.

Pat Miletich Age

Fighting in the UFC until 2002, when he was 36 years old, Pat Milevich resumed his MMA career in 2006, before retiring permanently in 2008. The UFC Hall of Fame inductee is now 56 years old.

Even being close to his sixties, Miletich decided to make one more fight. In 2020, he entered the ring to do an exhibition kickboxing bout against former professional boxer Michael Nunn - who was in prison between 2004 and 2019.

Advertisement

Miletich lost the four-round bout via split decision.

Pat Miletich Height

Standing at 5 ft 10 in (178 cm), Pat Miletich is one inch shorter than the UFC welterweight division's average size. But being a competent wrestler and grappler, the inaugural UFC 170 lbs champion never had issues with his size disadvantage.

Five out of Pat Miletich's ten UFC appearances ended with his opponents being submitted. With the guillotine choke being his favorite method.

Pat Miletich Weight

Weighing 169 lb (77 kg), Pat Miletich started his MMA career in 1995 against Yasunori Matsumoto. He went into a winning streak of 15 fights until losing for the first time to Matt Hume.

After winning the UFC welterweight title in UFC 16, Miletich was able to defend the belt for a further five bouts. After his eventual loss, 'The Croatian Sensation' decided to try his luck in the middleweight weight class.

Advertisement

However, Miletich was not prosperous in his new category. He lost the first and only UFC middleweight bout of his career, in which he performed against Matt Lindland in UFC 36. That was Miletich's last UFC appearance.

Pat Miletich UFC Record

Even though Pat Miletich only made ten appearances in the UFC, his performances were good enough to get him into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In UFC 16, when the promotion still had a tournament model, Miletich introduced his set of skills to win the first-ever UFC welterweight belt. In his first fight of the night, Miletich passed through Townsend Saunders, which guaranteed his place in the title fight against Chris Brennan.

Mar13.1998



Pat Miletich def. Townsend Saunders & Chris Brennan in one night,



to win the UFC 16 Lightweight tournament (UFC debut) pic.twitter.com/D4IWfAgpIU — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 14, 2017

Miletich had fought Brennan in two different opportunities before joining the UFC, obtaining a draw and a victory. In their third time facing each other - the first inside the octagon - Miletich made sure to maintain his positive retrospect against Brennan and defeated him via shoulder choke after nine minutes of battle.

Miletich defended the UFC welterweight against Mikey Burnett, Jorge Patino, Andre Pederneiras, John Alessio, and Kenichi Yamamoto. The UFC would only know their second welterweight champ in 2001 when Carlos Newton was able to submit 'The Croatian Sensation' with a bulldog choke.

Advertisement

Miletich would make one more performance at the 170 lbs weight class, defeating Shonie Carter, before moving up to middleweight because his training partner Matt Hughes had captured the welterweight championship.

As a middleweight contender, Miletich would do his last UFC appearance, a defeat to Matt Lindland in UFC 36.