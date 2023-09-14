Exclusive: "That's not good for him" - Rafael Fiziev shares prediction for Islam Makachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

Rafael Fiziev offered his prediction for the rematch between Islam Makachev and Charles Oliveira.

Makachev and Oliveira are set for a rematch, with the lightweight championship up for grabs as the main event of UFC 294. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21.

Makhachev secured the UFC lightweight championship with a dominant second-round submission victory over 'Do Bronxs' at UFC 280 last year.

Rafael Fiziev provided his analysis of the upcoming fight and selected Makhachev to secure the victory again. Notably, 'Ataman' had previously predicted the 31-year-old Russian to win over Oliveira in their previous encounter last year.

Fiziev shared his perspective with James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Same (Makhachev) I pick now because I think Oliveira doesn't change anything. He is still like, is very elite wrestler, a very elite grappler but in his last fight he showed again. I think if you are going the same with Islam that's not good for him because if you are trying to jump for a guard, for a close guard and with Islam that's not too good."

Check out Fiziev's comments below (from 8:26):

Rafael Fiziev "excited" about fighting Mateusz Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev is preparing for his lightweight bout against Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Vegas 79, taking place on September 23, 2023, at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

'Ataman' aims to bounce back after his Fight of the Night defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 in March. On the other hand, Gamrot is fresh from a closely contested split decision win against Jalin Turner at UFC 285.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Fiziev expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming bout against 'Gamer':

"Yeah, I'm excited. Because he is the first guy to call me in the UFC, called me to the fight, I was like 'Woah, wow, nice'. We did it just together we don't need a matchmaker or something. He just called me and I said yes let's go."

Check out Fiziev's comments below (from 0:24):