Exclusive: Unranked UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg sees himself fighting Alex Pereira soon

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg is set to make his second appearance in the octagon this year against Da Woon Jung at UFC 293.

Ulberg, a former Dana White's Contender Series participant, has strung together an excellent run of form since his UFC debut loss against Kennedy Nzechukwu. Ulberg won three fights last year and added another victory to his record this past May.

Although unranked, 'Black Jag' sees himself fighting the top contenders in his division soon. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he named former middleweight champion Alex Pereira as an opponent he'd be interested in facing:

“Yeah, for sure. That’d be a fight that I’d love to have 'cause you’re looking at two guys with a strong culture base. And with 'Poatan,' he’s quite big in his culture and I’m quite spread in my culture as well. So I think it’ll be a very good fight to put together in the near future as well. So when I go into getting that title, I think, I see myself and 'Poatan' going for that.”

Check out Carlos Ulberg's full interview on the Sportskeeda MMA YouTube channel [5:55]:

Carlos Ulberg backs Jiri Prochazka to win against Alex Pereira in potential title fight

Carlos Ulberg believes Jiri Prochazka will be champion of the light heavyweight division again.

In a press conference ahead of UFC 293, Ulberg spoke highly of Prochazka and also backed him to win in a potential fight against 'Poatan':

“I have always looked at Jiří as a strong opponent for the future, for myself. And he’s grown massively, he’s got a good, strong head on him... And he’s had this time away as well, so you’ve gotta factor that in. He’s had this time way to sort of just sit back and watch, and that’s what I learned after my loss was just sitting back and watching the division, watching everything unfold and just learning a bit more. So this is gonna be a tough one. I’m gonna sit with Jiří on this one.” [h/t MMA News]

Check out Carlos Ulberg's full comments below [6:54]:

Watch the live coverage of UFC 293: Israel Adesenya vs. Sean Strickland on Septembe 10, 2023, on Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels 7:30 a.m. IST onwards.

Catch our experts Somesh Kamra and Arjun Chipalkatti on the Ultimate Guide to UFC 293, which kicks off with the live pre-show at 6:30 a.m. IST & live post-show at 11:30 a.m. IST on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels.