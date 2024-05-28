Exclusive: Volkan Oezdemir shares prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia 

Light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir has shared his prediction for the highly anticipated middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Oezdemir acknowledged the well-rounded skillset of both fighters. While praising the former middleweight champion's takedown defense, Oezdemir believes Chimaev's relentless wrestling pressure will be a decisive factor:

“I think it’s going to be a very very interesting one because Khamzat also has very good striking but you know we [have] all seen Robert Whittaker take down defense against Yoel Romero and you know he’s a pretty solid guy to deal with."

He added:

"Khamzat doesn’t really play around you know... He’s really gonna go for the takedown attempt until you give up. So, that’s going to be interesting. He [Chimaev] fought in the middleweight against you know like the oldest GOAT of the welterweight, Usman. But that was a middleweight fight so now he’s really becoming top of the middleweight class by fighting Whittaker."

Despite Whittaker's experience, the No.9-ranked light heavyweight ultimately leans towards Chimaev emerging victorious:

I think he’s [Chimaev] gonna win the fight.”

Check out Volkan Oezdemir's prediction of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev below (06:04):

Khamzat Chimaev has potential to knock out Robert Whittaker, according to Darren Till

Darren Till, friend and former teammate of Khamzat Chimaev, expects 'Borz' to knock out Robert Whittaker in their upcoming clash at UFC Saudi Arabia.

The middleweight clash is seen as a potential title eliminator, with the winner likely receiving the next shot at the 185-pound crown. While Chimaev has yet to face an opponent of Whittaker's caliber, Till, who himself lost to the Australian in 2020, believes 'Borz' has the power to stop the former champion.

Speaking to TheMacLife, Till said:

"I think Khamzat does beat him… He's just got to be very careful, Whittaker is a craftly opponent… I think if Khamzat's going to beat him, which I do, I think he's going to beat him in the second round. I think he can stop him. Khamzat's got power on the feet, he can really punch and kick. It'll be a good fight."

Check out Darren Till's prediction below (12:55):