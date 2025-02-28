Exclusive: Youssef Zalal shares early prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes clash at UFC 314: "Very dangerous guy"

Youssef Zalal recently shared a prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes's upcoming clash at UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight championship. The bout is scheduled to headline the event, which takes place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12.

The featherweight title clash was booked after former champion Ilia Topuria relinquished the title in order to move up to lightweight. Volkanovski will look to regain the title he lost last February, while Lopes will look to usher in a new era for the division by capturing the title.

The bout has gained plenty of debate among the MMA community as fans and fighters predict who they believe will get their hand raised. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Zalal mentioned that both fighters pose threats, but believes that Lopes will edge out Volkanovski to become the new featherweight champion:

"I know a lot of people...they're saying, 'Oh, Diego [Lopes] is not gonna win', or the opposite way...Diego is a very dangerous guy, man. Like, you have to deal with, especially the first two rounds or three rounds, so I could definitely see Diego winning this fight. But, honestly you can't sleep on 'Volk' until he shows you otherwise but yeah, that's definitely an exciting fight. But if I had my money, I'm definitely going with Diego."

Check out Youssef Zalal's comments below (10:13):

Youssef Zalal predicts winner of potential clash between Alexander Volkanovski's former foes

Youssef Zalal also picked his winner for a potential lightweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski's former foes Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev and Topuria, who both earned impressive knockout wins over Volkanovski, have been linked to a potential bout.

During the aforementioned interview, Zalal mentioned that he wouldn't count Topuria out and that a win would make him an all-time great:

"I'm gonna go with Ilia [Topuria] on this one...Bro, you beat Islam [Makhachev], you're in that greatest conversation. Like, you're one of the GOATs conversation, so to go do that and I'm telling you, man, I think they're sleeping on [Topuria's] wrestling...Islam, bro, for me, that's the greatest of all time." [12:00]

Check out the UFC's post regarding Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski working opposing corners at UFC 314 below:

