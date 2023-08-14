"Excuse my arrogance" - Conor McGregor reminds fans of '100% accuracy' with footage of 40-second win over UFC legend

Fans have called out Conor McGregor for not announcing his next fight, but still taunting some of the top fighters in the UFC. 'The Notorious' was last seen in the octagon in July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and injured his leg.

Since then, the Irishman has been vocal on Twitter, calling out numerous fighters and making bold claims. Most recently, he did so after Justin Gaethe's highlight-reel finish over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Now, Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to remind fans exactly what he is capable of. The Irish superstar shared a clip of his victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, his last win in the UFC, alongside the caption:

"40 seconds. 100% accuracy. Excuse my arrogance at times."

McGregor was out for a year and three months following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. In his comeback, he faced Cerrone and looked very impressive. The bout was contested at 170 pounds, and McGregor showed an improved arsenal against the fan favorite.

He landed some shoulder strikes in the clinch that appeared to stagger Cerrone. Eventually, McGregor setup a high kick and followed up with strikes, prompting the referee to call a halt to the contest.

Conor McGregor promotes his new drink, lauds Anthony Joshua

Conor McGregor was seen ringside in the front row as Anthony Joshua faced and knocked out Robert Helenius this past weekend. Before the fight, McGregor took to Twitter to promote his drink, Forged Irish Stout.

He tweeted:

"This man @anthonyjoshua is the definition of class, quality, and loyalty! What him and @EddieHearn have built is just absolute magic! I cannot wait to witness AJ Powerhouse do work this weekend and live from ringside! Wow! Honored! Let’s go! @ForgedStout @MatchroomBoxing"

The drink was an official sponsor of the event. After Joshua's victory, McGregor was even seen giving the heavyweight a sip of the drink from a glass outside the ring.

While McGregor is yet to announce his next fight, he has certainly managed to stay in the limelight despite an extended period of inactivity.

