“Executed to perfection” - Fans marvel at Jonathan Haggerty’s textbook leg sweep of Muay Thai icon Nong-O

One of the most iconic victories witnessed in ONE Championship in 2023 was the first-round knockout of Jonathan Haggerty over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, as he became the newest king of the division and dealt the Thai legend his first-ever defeat in the promotion.

In a recent post of ONE Championship, they published a short clip of one of the big moments during the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between Haggerty and Nong-O, where the former perfectly executed a leg sweep of the latter.

They captioned the post with:

“Clear the path 🧹 Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty will defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo 💥 @jhaggerty_”⁠

As seen in the video, the British superstar caught the leg kick from the Thai legend before firing a right-hand punch and kicking his left leg to knock him off balance and send him crashing down the canvas.

During the same round, ‘The General’ finished the fight with his remarkable combinations that sent Nong-O to another dimension and snapped his 10-fight win streak, thus becoming the undisputed world champion.

Following this gigantic victory over the 37-year-old Evolve MMA representative, Haggerty fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 against Fabricio Andrade.

He maximized the opportunity by scoring a second-round knockout of the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion to join the exclusive club of athletes in the world’s largest martial arts organization, which captured two world titles in two different sports.

After his historic 2023, the Knowlesy Academy representative is now ready to be a busy world champion and defend his world titles against top contenders. Haggerty’s first assignment will be against fourth-ranked divisional challenger Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo will headline ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will be vying for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and it is going to be Haggerty’s first world championship defense of either of his 26-pound golden belts.