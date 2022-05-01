Expect a kickboxing match - Chael Sonnen breaks down Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

In a recent video posted to his YouTube page, Chael Sonnen pondered the possibility of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje shaping into a standup brawl as opposed to a grappling match.

'Do Bronx' holds the UFC record for most submissions in the octagon at 15, but has evolved his standup game substantially over the course of his career. His opponent, the 33-year-old American, is an NCAA Division I wrestler, but opts against using his talent, often choosing to keep the fight standing.

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen believes fans can expect to see a brawl on their feet when the two lightweights clash at UFC 274 on May 7.

"I feel like I'm telling you, these two MMA stars are going to go out and have a kickboxing match... Do you think that Gaethje, for the first time in his career, is going to go out there and get a takedown against a pretty dangerous guy on his back?... I'm correct that Gaethje is gonna stick with that, he's gonna stay on his feet. If you don't think Oliveira's going to agree and follow that same script... Does he have a choice?"

Continuing with his analysis of the title fight, the 45-year-old remained determined that the matchup will likely not go to the ground.

"How do we get there? I don't think we get there because Gaethje takes the fight to the ground, I have no evidence anywhere to believe that. I know that Oliveira is willing to fight a mixed martial arts fight, I'm stuck at the question of 'is it his choice?'"

With that said, Chael Sonnen believes Justin Gaethje's defensive wrestling will be enough to keep the fight standing, ultimately turning this bout into a 'kickboxing' matchup.

Check out what 'The American Gangster' had to say in the video below:

How exciting is Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje?

While it's clear that UFC title matches bring a different feel on fight night, the bout between Oliveira and Gaethje has a lot of expectancy behind it given the ability of the two fan-favorite lightweights.

With a combined 49 finishes between them, with 23 of those coming in the first round, fans should expect fireworks from the pair of 155lbers as soon as the opening bell sounds.

Justin Gaethje comes into this one with an advantage on the feet. His crippling leg kicks and heavy hands could be enough to overwhelm his opponent. However, Charles Oliveira's forward pressure and grappling could be enough to earn him the title defense.

We'll find out who leaves Arizona with the lightweight gold on May 7.

