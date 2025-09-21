  • home icon
  • "Expect the unexpected" - Michael Chandler previews UFC White House event, campaigns for Conor McGregor fight 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:16 GMT
Michael Chandler (right) discusses the potential Conor McGregor (left) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Michael Chandler recently voiced his desire to face Conor McGregor in the main event of the UFC White House card, describing it as an incredible matchup between two MMA superstars.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump proposed the idea of organizing a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in 2026. Trump's remarks caught the attention of many MMA figures who expressed their wish to compete on the card, including Chandler. In a recent interview with Fox News, the former lightweight title contender rekindled his rivalry with McGregor, hoping to face the Irishman at UFC White House:

''One thing is for sure, expect the unexpected. When you've got Dana White and Donald Trump, you've got their brains behind it, their promotional brains behind it, expect the unexpected. Nothing is impossible for these gentlemen. It's going to be a one-of-one type of show. Obviously, we heard Conor earlier. That is the fight to make. Conor and I, we have some history. We did 'The Ultimate Fighter,' 12 weeks on ESPN. I'm the opponent that he wants. He's the opponent that I want, and it seems like it's a heck of the main event for the UFC White House.''
He added:

''This has all of the ingredients that you need for the biggest fight in UFC history. You've got Conor McGregor and myself, two huge stars in the UFC. We've got history. There was a build-up to this fight and now you're talking about 250 years of this great nation of ours, America's birthday, the celebration near July 4, at the White House. Like we said, this will never ever be done before...Every time I talk to somebody about it, whether they have heard about it, they're absolutely ecstatic about it.''
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Conor McGregor is ready to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor, like Michael Chandler, spoke to Fox News and expressed optimism in facing the former Bellator star at UFC White House next year:

''I'm on it. I am. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show, 'The Ultimate Fighter,' we've had a good back-and-forth. He's a good, tough guy. And 'The Mac' is excited to be back, for sure."

Notably, McGregor and Chandler were opposite coaches at The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023. Their scheduled welterweight matchup at UFC 303 last year was canceled after the former double champion suffered a toe injury.

Swagat Kumar Jena

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
