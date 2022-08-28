"Expects us to take him seriously while his practice is on the deck" - Fans react to Conor McGregor hitting pads on his yacht pier

Conor McGregor's inactivity in the UFC octagon hasn't stopped him from preparing for a return. The Irishman has constantly uploaded pictures and videos of his training to social media throughout his hiatus.

His latest Instagram post shows him hitting pads in an extravagant setting on a pier with a backdrop of private yachts. McGregor uploaded a video captioned:

"I’m the Magic Man f**k malinaggi and the lot of them."

Check out McGregor's Instagram post:

In the post, McGregor can be seen showing off his boxing skills. Interestingly, in the caption, McGregor took a dig at American boxer Paul 'Magic Man' Malignaggi with an expletive.

Intrigued by the post, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the same:

One fan, @npiatchek, called McGregor out for his work ethic, questioning the location of his training:

"Expects us to take Him seriously while his practice is on the deck in back of a yacht lol"

Another fan, @aaron_patrick_klestinec, expressed disappointment at not being able to see 'The Notorious' square up with Nate Diaz in his farewell fight:

"Then fight bruh. Coulda cashed in with a Nate trilogy as his farewell. But you're on yachts doing pad work"

One fan, @scallywagsheritageapparel, called out the former lightweight champion for being all talk:

"And just like that chihuahua gonna start barking again"

Conor McGregor could return to action against Charles Oliveira

The lightweight division has moved on in the absence of Conor McGregor. The vacant lightweight championship is up for grabs at the UFC 280 headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

However, Oliveira was keen to face McGregor before Makhachev was announced as his next opponent. Regardless, the Brazilian is hoping to secure a fight with 'The Notorious', especially if he is able to overcome Makhachev at UFC 280.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'do Bronx' said:

“I like the narrative. It would be perfect. We’ve been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully, it works out. I really do [think it will happen next year]. That’s the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Makhachev]. I know the more victories, the better the chances, so this is a step towards that fight."

For Conor McGregor, it would be a perfect return to action with a potentially bigger payoff. Perhaps the Irishman will hope for Oliveira to emerge victorious against Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

However, with McGregor's recent physical transformation, it remains to be seen whether the former double champion will be willing to cut down to lightweight once again.

Watch Charles Oliveira's complete interview with ESPN MMA:

