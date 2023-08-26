Explained: How anti-trust lawsuit against UFC could fundamentally transform the way promotion conducts business

The UFC has found itself in one of the most pivotal legal battles of its entire existence as a promotion.

According to an update from Bloody Elbow, the anti-trust lawsuit brought against the organization by a group of its own fighters recently received a boost from Judge Boulware, who is overseeing the case.

In short, the judge in question wants to fast-track the lawsuit for trial. The lawsuit consists of two cases: Le vs. Zuffa and Johnson vs. Zuffa. Both have been certified as class-action lawsuits, but they will be tried separately, with the Le case going first, and the Johnson case going second.

Both trials are expected to take around four to five weeks, with the Le trial projected to start sometime in 2024. But why is the case split up into two? The difference lies in the dates, with the Le case covering the period between December 2010 and June 2017, while Johnson's covers July 2017 to the present.

The two cases are anti-trust in nature and are the doing of UFC fighters who allege unfair business practices on the promotion's part, which they say limited their earnings and opportunities. The fighters who were contracted by the UFC before July 2017 are part of the Le case.

Meanwhile, fighters who were contracted by the promotion after July 2017 comprise the Johnson case. Furthermore, Judge Boulware has ordered that all records related to the case be unsealed, with limited redactions. This could be potentially damaging for the promotion.

The records consist of emails, text messages, documents, etc., covering the UFC's business practices during the periods in question. As the defendant, the promotion has appealed the case, hoping to remove its class-action status. Meanwhile, the fighters, who are the plaintiffs, are hoping for change.

They want to see the elimination of exclusive contracts, with the possibility of becoming free agents much sooner. They've argued that the contracts are predatory due to their exclusive deals and lengths, which they feel suppress fighter pay. If the court sides with the fighters, an injunctive relief could be issued.

This could lead to the aforementioned changes. If the UFC is without its exclusive negotiation rights, fighters will have more leverage in pay negotiations as they'll be able to test the open market sooner. Furthermore, fighters will be able to secure sponsorships and endorsements currently barred by the promotion's policies.

The potential damages that the promotion would have to pay in the event of a plaintiff victory could reach $1 billion, which would be distributed among former and current fighters affected by the UFC's practices.