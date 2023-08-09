Breaking: UFC Anti-Trust lawsuit certified as Class Action after damning Federal Court verdict, 1200 fighters now involved

The UFC is reportedly being sued by over 1200 fighters for allegedly using illegal business practices.

Over the past few years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has acquired mainstream attention through their partnership with ESPN. The added viewership has led to backlash from some fans who believe the fighters aren’t paid properly.

According to Erik Magraken, a combat sports regulatory lawyer, a group of fighters started a class action lawsuit against the worldwide leader in MMA nearly ten years ago. The legal action was certified today, August 9, and Magraken explained the situation on Twitter by saying:

“In a nutshell, a bunch of fighters sued the UFC saying they used illegal techniques to acquire dominance in the market and they abused that dominance in the market, and the effect of that has been to underpay fighters drastically over the years.”

The fighters associated with the lawsuit were not revealed, but there are reportedly at least 1200 involved. An exact timeline has not been confirmed for what’s next with the legal action.

Combat sports regulatory lawyer explains what the UFC is being accused of

In order to get certification for the class-action lawsuit, the group of fighters suing the Ultimate Fighting Championship would need substantial evidence. After ten years of advocating, the union has convinced the court that the next step should be taken.

Erik Magraken detailed the legal information by saying this on Twitter:

“These are really damning reasons the court released today. They found a preponderance of evidence that the UFC has used ruthless and coercive practices. In a nutshell, there’s three things the court said.”

Magraken continued:

“Number one, that they used oppressive contracts. Number two, that they use ruthless tactics outside of those oppressive contracts and combine those two things, keep fighters from really ever enjoying free agency. And three, the court found that the UFC has bought up competition, not to necessarily make their product better, but instead to give fighters fewer choices on the open market.”

The Dana White-run promotion has eliminated competition over the past three decades by purchasing several top-tier competitors, including World Fighting Alliance, World Extreme Cagefighting, Pride Fighting Championship, and Strikeforce.

Only time will tell if the class-action lawsuit leads to any repercussions for the worldwide leader in MMA.

