Joe Rogan praised by Aljamain Sterling for incredible dedication to his craft - "This man’s work ethic and hustle is nothing short of admiring"

Aljamain Sterling is singing the praises of Joe Rogan following a new appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The undisputed bantamweight champion returned to the podcast for the first time since 2019, and the two talked about his unusual road to the belt and how neck surgery has set him up for success moving forward.

Following his visit to Rogan's podcasting home of Austin, Sterling took to Twitter and wrote:

"This man’s work ethic and hustle is nothing short of admiring! I got some extra motivation coming back on Joe Rogan's show again and seeing his new wellness playground they’ve built. I got some things we’re working on that I think you guys will like. Stayed tuned!"

Aljamain Sterling didn't expand on the mysterious things he's working on with Rogan, or what he meant by "new wellness playground." Rogan's studio is located inside a 14,000 square foot warehouse in Austin, Texas that also houses his massive gym, a sauna, jiu jitsu area, plus all the random Samurai and werewolf statues his wife refuses to let him keep at home.

Rogan is also a part-owner of supplement and fitness company Onnit, so perhaps it's something with that. As Sterling suggested, fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Joe Rogan compliments Aljamain Sterling for dealing with thirteen months of internet hate

Aljamain Sterling won the UFC bantamweight title off Petr Yan at UFC 259 after Yan hit him with an illegal knee to the head on the ground. It wasn't the most glorious way to win a title, and Yan fans weren't shy about calling Sterling a fake champion.

Those insults only got louder after 'Aljo' took time off to get neck surgery, delaying an immediate rematch. In hindsight it was clearly a good idea, as Sterling won the second fight against Yan at UFC 273.

During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told Sterling:

"After all that s*** that you had to take from people for so long. How many months was it? Thirteen months of people talking s***. That's a long time, but how sweet must it have been when they raised your hand and you got the W? And still! That was a weird split decision. It was a very good fight, but you definitely won the fight."

Watch Rogan and Sterling discuss his victory over Petr Yan below:

Now that Petr Yan is out of the way for now, Aljamain Sterling is set to face former bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw next. There's no date set for that fight, but in a recent interview Sterling said he was aiming for some time around September.

