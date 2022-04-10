Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling decision enrages MMA fans on the internet

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling fought in the co-main event of UFC 273. The fight was a rematch and was for the bantamweight title unification. Both fighters gave a good account of themselves in the contest.

Sterling got the better of 'No Mercy' with his grappling skills in rounds two and three. The Russian bounced back and outperformed 'Funk Master' in the fourth and fifth rounds. The fight ended in a split decision victory for Sterling as the three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47 in favor of the 32-year-old.

But the fight's outcome did not go down well with many MMA fans who thought Yan was the rightful victor of the fight. These fans took to social media to express their disagreement with the result.

Many people commented under a video uploaded by Dana White on Instagram, saying Sterling did not deserve to win.

MMA fans show their discontentment with the UFC 273 co-main event result

People on Twitter shared the same sentiment and criticized the judges' scoring.

Grimmjow @dandivision666 @ufc Judges missed on that Sterling, Yan won that, and still a goat @PetrYanUFC Judges missed on that Sterling, Yan won that, and still a goat @PetrYanUFC @ufc

Preston @jekylhyde2299 @ufc



Dana White and Joe Rogan would both agree.



In my opinion and I'm sorry for saying this but the judges didnt judge by the actual fight.



Yan won rounds 1,3, and 5.



They judged on skin color and popularity. @funkmasterMMA Sterling lost that fight!Dana White and Joe Rogan would both agree.In my opinion and I'm sorry for saying this but the judges didnt judge by the actual fight.Yan won rounds 1,3, and 5.They judged on skin color and popularity. @ufc @funkmasterMMA Sterling lost that fight! Dana White and Joe Rogan would both agree. In my opinion and I'm sorry for saying this but the judges didnt judge by the actual fight. Yan won rounds 1,3, and 5.They judged on skin color and popularity.

Joshua Williams @Infamous_JW #mma #MMATwitter MMA judges absolutely suck. When y’all gonna fix the damn system? Sterling spent all of round 1 backing up. And only 2/22 takedown attempts landed. Does Yan not get credit for defending the other 20? Such garbage. #ufc MMA judges absolutely suck. When y’all gonna fix the damn system? Sterling spent all of round 1 backing up. And only 2/22 takedown attempts landed. Does Yan not get credit for defending the other 20? Such garbage. #ufc #mma #MMATwitter

Vince @Vince86335920 @ufc @funkmasterMMA Sterling did not deserve the win. They need to relook ground advantage. He did nothing to earn the points. This is not a true result of the fight. 2 rounds on your back, unable to do anything. Defence from Yan was impeccable & standing up was in a league of his own… @ufc @funkmasterMMA Sterling did not deserve the win. They need to relook ground advantage. He did nothing to earn the points. This is not a true result of the fight. 2 rounds on your back, unable to do anything. Defence from Yan was impeccable & standing up was in a league of his own…

Ankur @Ankur34896618 @funkmasterMMA @ufc

disgraceful cheater

yan won 3 rounds and even if it was a draw sterling was tired and yan looked more fresh and agressive @espnmma the clown calling others clowndisgraceful cheateryan won 3 rounds and even if it was a draw sterling was tired and yan looked more fresh and agressive @funkmasterMMA @ufc @espnmma the clown calling others clown 😅disgraceful cheater yan won 3 rounds and even if it was a draw sterling was tired and yan looked more fresh and agressive

brewSki @DrewSki46603520 @ufc @alexvolkanovski @oleynikufc @BattleMotors If they don’t run a 3rd for Yan and sterling then fuck @ufc , 2nd and 3rd was horrible. Had back but couldn’t make an advance for over 6 mins. @danawhite do better. No one wants to see Tj and sterling. We’d rather see Yan and TJ or a rematch with better judges @ufc @alexvolkanovski @oleynikufc @BattleMotors If they don’t run a 3rd for Yan and sterling then fuck @ufc, 2nd and 3rd was horrible. Had back but couldn’t make an advance for over 6 mins. @danawhite do better. No one wants to see Tj and sterling. We’d rather see Yan and TJ or a rematch with better judges

"I thought that the judges blew that one" - Dana White weighs in on Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2

Dana White has shared his thoughts on the razor-close fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

At the UFC 273 press conference, the UFC president was asked for his thoughts on the result of the co-main event. White said that, according to him, the judges made a mistake, and Yan should've gotten his hand raised instead.

"I thought the judges blew that one. I had it 3-2 the other way [for Yan]. I don't know how you guys scored it but I guess, it's all in how you score that first round," said Dana White.

In his post-fight octagon interview, 'No Mercy' demanded a rematch against Sterling. But White stated in the press conference that a fight with T.J. Dillashaw might be next on the cards for 'Funk Master'.

Watch Dana White's full appearance at the press conference below:

