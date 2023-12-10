"Eye-popping" - Fans shower love as UFC's Brittney Palmer in striking black tights and snakeskin knee-length boots

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer commands a large fan base. Over the years, she has become one of the most beloved figures in the sport, and her social media following stands testimony to her popularity.

Brittney Palmer has to adhere to the highest standards of fitness and maintain a pleasant appearance as a part of her profession.

Recently, the 36-year-old caught fans’ imagination with pictures of herself wearing a black dress and knee-length snakeskin boots.

See the post below:

Fans showered praises on the famed octagon girl’s costume in the comments section.

“I would marry her if she asked me.”

“Brittany is just ridiculously gorgeous.”

“Ur the apple of my eye my love.”

"The boots are eye-popping."

Fan reactions to Brittney Palmer's post

Brittney Palmer collaborates with OnlyF*ns for a unique assignment

Brittany Palmer is also an artist who has exhibited her paintings alongside some of the most notable artists in the world. She started as a performing artist but turned towards studying the arts after a car accident left her bedridden. Palmer then went on to study art history at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Over the years, she has raised a significant amount of money in donations and continues to pursue her passion for painting. Recently, Brittney Palmer collaborated with OnlyF*ns for a unique project. Palmer created a large mural in Miami in collaboration with the subscription service and shared her experience of doing it in an Instagram post.

“First big mural in Wynwood, Miami. Amazing crew, painting for @onlyfans. Excitement and doubts filled my mind. In the end, it's a blast! Looking forward to tomorrow. Stay tuned!”

In another post on OnlyF*ns’ official Instagram account, Palmer admitted that she was intimidated by the assignment. However, she felt more confident after seeing the size of the mural and got the job done. Palmer is comfortable working by herself and considers herself a ‘solo artist’ by nature.