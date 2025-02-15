"F*ck the other team" - Nate Diaz shares his pick for the upcoming 'The Ultimate Fighter' season featuring Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen as coaches

Nate Diaz recently reacted to the new coaches of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' The smash-hit reality show will get a rather special set of coaches for its 33rd season to celebrate its 20th year. Coaching flyweights and welterweights will be a pair of Hall of Famers: former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fans will be treated to a "Good Guy vs. Bad Guy" season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' While the two are retired and won't fight at the end of the season, 'DC' and 'The American Gangster' have a knack for entertaining banter.

Diaz made it clear whom he's rooting for in the show, posting on his Instagram stories:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Team Sonnen. F*ck the other team. Let's gooooo @sonnench"

Ad

Nate Diaz's Instagram story. [Image credit: @natediaz209 on Instagram]

KSI claimed Nate Diaz, among a few ex-UFC fighters, turned down a fight against him

While Nate Diaz will be rooting for Chael Sonnen in the upcoming 'The Ultimate Fighter' season, he won't be rooting for KSI in his upcoming fight in March. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will face fellow influencer Dillon Danis in a boxing match in Manchester, England, on March 29.

Ad

However, Danis is just a replacement fighter as KSI's original opponent, English footballer Wayne Bridge, pulled out on late notice. In a lengthy video released on social media, KSI claimed that Danis "wasn't even the fourth choice" as a replacement, claiming that a few ex-UFC fighters turned down the offer to fight him.

KSI said:

"I know I'm not even allowed to say this but f*ck it, bro. Dillon Danis wasn't even my fourth choice. We went to Nate Diaz, he said no. We went to Donald Cerrone, he said no. We went to Tony Ferguson, he said no. These guys said no to me."

Ad

He continued:

"I'm there confused as to why a footballer [Bridge] wants to fight me but these top UFC ex-fighters don't want to fight me. Even [Jorge] Masvidal. We went to Masvidal to fight. He can't do it because of the UFC. Like, guys, we've been trying to find people to fight me. It's like all these ex-UFC fighters. No one wants to fight me!"

Ad

Check out KSI's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.