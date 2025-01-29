"F*ck these vermin f*cks" - Conor McGregor fires brutal shots at Paul Hughes over Khabib Nurmagomedov talk

Conor McGregor recently had some choice words for his compatriot, Paul Hughes. After catching wind of Hughes' comments in the aftermath of his loss to Usman Nurmagomedov, 'The Notorious' appears to be infuriated.

The former UFC double champion took to X/Twitter and launched a now-deleted tirade against Hughes due to the latter's decision to distance himself from McGregor, as well as the amicable attitude he displayed towards Khabib Nurmagomedov, a bitter rival of McGregor's.

Two tweets in particular took center-stage. In an expletive-laden rant, McGregor wrote:

"Lick my ar*e I'm farting in your face. Foreign hairy hole ar*e licker. Yup the real Irish f*ck these vermin f*cks."

While McGregor's first response to Hughes' interaction with Khabib consisted of him blasting his fellow countryman, his second tweet questioned Hughes' worthiness as an Irishman.

He added:

"Get that flag off you you little know what you are c*nt from up there."

McGregor's feud with Khabib is among the most high-profile rivalries in MMA history. The pair crossed swords at UFC 229 after a deeply personal buildup. On the night, McGregor lost to 'The Eagle' in a largely lopsided affair that ended with a fourth-round submission.

Ironically, despite the fight ending, it took an explosive turn when Khabib scaled the fence and launched himself at McGregor's cornermen, sparking a brawl that spilled into the octagon when Khabib's own cornermen entered the cage and struck the Irishman.

While Khabib has ignored McGregor for the most part since, the same cannot be said for the latter, who has continued to take aim at his nemesis on social media every chance he gets.

Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes were once on better terms

Ahead of Paul Hughes' Bellator lightweight title fight with Usman Nurmagomedov, the rivalry between Ireland and Dagestan was reignited. Hughes, in response, called on Conor McGregor to corner him, knowing that his opponent would be cornered by the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor subsequently responded to Hughes' request on X, where he wrote:

"Paul my man I will go to the arena and support 100% for sure and if it kicks off I'll be in there before you could even say "the Nurmagomedovs are juicehead inbred rats married to their cousins." Your team and corner have done a tremendous job with you!"

Unfortunately, McGregor had other obligations on the night and was unable to corner Hughes. Instead, he turned up to BKFC KnuckleMania V instead, where he ended up engaging a victorious Jeremy Stephens in a face-off.

